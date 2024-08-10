Filmhouse, Shades of Life Care partner to provide inclusive entertainment for children with diverse needs

The Filmhouse Group has partnered with Shades of Life Care Limited, including its philanthropic arm, the Shades of Life Foundation in a bid to provide children with diverse needs the opportunity to enjoy age-appropriate movies in a supportive and controlled environment.

It highlights Filmhouse’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in entertainment and the arts. The first edition was held at Filmhouse Lekki yesterday and it was an unforgettable experience, leaving a lasting impact on everyone involved.

The collaborative effort will create a welcoming cinema experience tailored to children with various needs. By offering a specialized screening experience and ensuring a nurturing atmosphere, Filmhouse and Shades of Life Care Limited are dedicated to making the magic of movies and cinema accessible to all children.

Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group said, “Our collaboration with Shades of Life Care Limited represents a significant milestone in our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. By offering a cinematic experience designed for children with diverse needs, we are extending the joy of film to every child, ensuring that they can enjoy movies in a supportive and accommodating environment. We are proud to partner with Shades of Life on this initiative and excited about the positive impact it will have on our community.”

“Partnering with Shades of Life Care Limited aligns perfectly with our commitment to inclusivity, at the Filmhouse Group. “This initiative reflects our dedication to creating positive and memorable cinema experiences for every child, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the magic of film and cinema.” – Mojisola Oladapo, Chief Marketing Officer

The initiative will feature a selection of films suited for different age groups and needs, with enhancements such as sensory-friendly screenings and special accommodations to ensure comfort and enjoyment for all attendees.

“We believe that every neurodivergent child deserves the same opportunities as their neurotypical peers. Be it in the classroom, playground or enjoying simple pleasures like going to the cinema.

“What we need to do as a community is create enabling environments for them to engage in these activities. Autism or intellectual disability is not a disease or something contagious, it’s experiencing the world differently and we ought to embrace the difference. We’re happy to collaborate with The Filmhouse Group to create this opportunity,” Eziafakaku Nwokolo , Board Certified Behavior Analyst, Qualified Behavior Analyst. Founder/CEO Shades of Life Care Limited said.

The Filmhouse Group and Shades of Life Care Limited are committed to making this initiative a success and are eager to offer an enriching and inclusive cinema experience for children throughout the community.