Filmhouse Group hosts networking dinner in collaboration with the Nigerian International Film & TV Summit

Filmhouse Group, a leading player in the Nigerian film industry hosted an exclusive networking dinner recently at the Filmhouse Cinemas – Rooftop Terrace.

The event celebrated Ghana being named the country of honour at this year’s Nigerian International Film & TV Summit.

This event had in attendance industry professionals, creative minds and key stakeholders for an evening of insightful discussions and networking.

The gathering which was set against a vibrant Ghana theme featured guests dressed to impress in their Ghanian style and colours.

The event provided a unique opportunity for guests to engage in meaningful conversations about the future of the film & television industry while enjoying delicious Ghanaian food and refreshing drinks.

Ijeoma Onah, Founder, Nigerian International Film & TV Summit exclaimed “Our summit is dedicated to celebrating and advancing the film and television industries in Nigeria and beyond. This year, we are thrilled to honour Ghana as our country of honour, recognizing its profound cultural contributions. Our partnership with Filmhouse Group exemplifies our shared commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive film community, showcasing the strength of African cinema and collaborative spirit that drives our industry forward.”

Mojisola Oladapo, Chief Marketing Officer, Filmhouse Group exclaimed “We are thrilled to celebrate our collaboration with the Nigerian International Film & TV Summit. This partnership is a significant alignment with our vision and values, representing a pivotal moment for Filmhouse Group as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the film industry. We are excited about the potential this collaboration holds and the positive impact it will have on our shared goals.”

The Nigerian International Film & TV Summit is renowned for addressing critical issues and opportunities within the film industry, with a focus on Hollywood distribution dynamics and enhancing Nollywood’s international presence. This partnership underscores Filmhouse Group’s commitment to advancing the industry and expanding its global reach.

Kene Okwuosa – CEO Filmhouse Group (Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, FilmOne Studios), spoke on the importance of the event – The Nigerian International Film & TV Summit is an event that discusses the opportunities and challenges that we face in the film business in relation to Hollywood distribution and the Nollywood appeal for international distribution.

This partnership resonates deeply with us as it is in line with the work we do as Filmhouse Group.

The event was a resounding success, with guests actively engaging in discussions about the Nigerian film landscape. The evening provided a valuable platform for exploring collaborative efforts needed to advance the industry. It fostered meaningful exchanges of ideas and identified new opportunities for growth and development.

As Filmhouse Group and the Nigerian International Film & TV Summit move forward with their partnership, both organisations has emphasised their commitment to leveraging their combined strengths to drive innovation and achieve significant milestones in the film industry. The collaboration marks a new chapter in their ongoing efforts to support and elevate the industry.