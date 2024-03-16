Fashion has become a platform for empowerment, a means to redefine stereotypes – Peter Prance

Africa’s fashion scene is undergoing a dynamic transformation. Gone are the days of simply importing Italian suits. Today, a new wave of designers are making waves, crafting bespoke pieces tailored to individual tastes and physiques. At the forefront of this movement in Nigeria stands Peter Prance, a gifted fashion designer whose name has become synonymous with fashion excellence.

Prance is the founder and creative director of P-prance Klodin; a leading fashion design outfit. He is known for its stylish approach to traditional Nigerian wear, showcasing his deep connection to his heritage and roots. The brand is known for its clean cuts, impeccable fit, and attention to detail.

For Prance, fashion is “about weaving intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and luxurious fabrics into outfits that not only adorn the body but also narrate tales of resilience, creativity, and beauty. Fashion becomes a platform for empowerment, a means to redefine stereotypes, and a medium to showcase the world the unique aesthetics and craftsmanship rooted in Nigerian culture”.

The Edge Business School graduate has adorned celebrities like 2face Idibia, Alibaba, Zack Orji, Yaw, Kingsley Okonkwo, Fela Durotoye, Omotunde Lolo 1, Stan Nze, Baaj Adebule, amongst others.

In 2014, the fashion entrepreneur and stylist was part of the privileged fashion entrepreneurs who participated in MultiChoice’s Fashion Protégé show. Since then, he has grown to become a leading voice in the Nigerian fashion industry.

Asked if he obligated to follow trends as a fashion entrepreneur, he said: “I don’t feel obligated to adhere to fashion trends. I create my own path, on my terms and timeline. I set trends, I don’t follow them. My style leans towards contemporary-classic, infused with a modern flair”.

Highlighting the challenges of running a fashion business in Nigeria, he said: “My creative vision is constantly brimming with ideas, but limited resources hold me back from bringing them all to life.

The industry seems to demand a constant presence – to be everywhere at once – but securing the funds to achieve that kind of reach is challenging. While clothing is undeniably a fundamental part of life, there’s a lack of widespread appreciation for fashion itself.

Many people simply focus on brands, not the design or artistry behind them. Unfortunately, the government hasn’t implemented any programs to support fashion designers. With more resources, I’d be eager to expand and share my designs with a wider audience”.

Asked which is easier for him, making clothes for males or females, he said: “For me, it is easier to make clothes for men. With male clothing, I don’t have to think; it just comes and I am done within a short time. However, I enjoy making clothes for women more than I do men. Women clothes are more fun to make because they challenge me.

“I always have a hard time with every wedding dress I make but once the bride wears it and is content, I breathe a sigh of relief. Making clothes for men is different from making for women. Women have a more emotional connection to their dresses, while men have a functional relationship with their outfits. A man will ask for breathing room in his suit while a woman will typically want it as tight as possible”.

Shedding light on the principles that has helped him thus far in business, he said: “The principles I have imbibed over the years are to keep learning, being creative and innovative. Once a person stops doing that, it would be the end of their business”.