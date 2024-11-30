Extramile Movie: A compelling story on intricacies of friendship, relationships and setting personal boundaries

Produced by Five2Media and executive-produced by Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, Extramile Movie captivates audience with its compelling story that delves into the intricacies of friendship, relationships, and the importance of setting personal boundaries.

The anticipated movie Extramile made its grand debut on November 7, 2024, during the prestigious Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) at Filmhouse Landmark in Lagos.

Speaking about the movie, Solate Ovundah-Akarolo described it as a heartfelt tale designed to resonate with viewers, especially younger women. She explained, “The movie tells a very important story about friendship, relationships, and taking matters into one’s hands, showing how quickly things can go wrong. It delivers a powerful message about the sacrifices we make in relationships and friendships. For givers, people will keep taking from you until you set your boundaries. Out of all the stories I had, this one stood out and had to be told.”

Joy Grant-Ekong, the producer of Extramile, emphasized the hard work and intention behind the project. “A lot of stories about betrayal have been told, but this film takes a different angle. We were very deliberate with the casting. Working with the executive producer, who has an exceptional eye for detail, pushed me to bring my A-game. When you cast believable actors, your job as a filmmaker is 90 percent done,” she noted.

The film features a stellar cast, including Jim Iyke, Mercy Johnson, Taiwo Ajayi- Lycett, Kehinde Bankole, Waje, Tina Mba, Elvina Ibru, Chinyere Wilfred, Mofe Duncan, Lizzy Jay , Monica Friday and a host of others.

Extramile is more than just a movie—it’s a profound message about self-awareness and the complexities of human relationships.

