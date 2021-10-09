Exquisite Culinary Delights at Vendome Lagos

As the hospitality industry reopens, exquisite casual dining restaurant, VENDOME – is coming to the ever-bubbling heart of business and entertainment, Victoria Island Lagos. The new establishment located at No.5 Ademola Adetokunbo Street, will formally open its doors on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 and it is set to introduce customers and food enthusiasts to a whole new world of rich culinary experiences and outstanding customer service.

Lagos is home and heart to a demography of vibrant, adventurous and youthful people who are in a constant search for new spaces to explore and dine in and VENDOME rightly brings a new and refreshing option to an array of experiences waiting to be discovered. The remarkably cosmopolitan restaurant which is uniquely positioned in the casual dining space, will provide guests with premium services and unique experiences.

Tastefully furnished with artsy interior, and bright lightning, the space gives a relaxing effect introducing the feel of comfort. Every detail of this location was well thought out and intricately put together for you by a set of professionals, and it offers guests top notch services, well curated quality and exceptional food choices, coupled with a scenic ambience.

The menu offers delicious and upscale meal experiences, comprising several courses with a fusion of fresh tastes from all over the world, alongside 5-star services. It’s a restaurant where you find some of the exquisite menus, the most remarkable and finest wines, and it’s a space where luxury is re-defined from the moment you walk into the door.

Vendome is not just another high-end restaurant; it is a premium restaurant with the promise of amazing, heartwarming experiences. At this point, it is of no surprise that when you step into the space, you are left with a feeling of never wanting to leave. When next you are looking for a place to have quality meals and high range of options in a serene environment while savouring delectable treats for your taste buds, Vendome Restaurant is the place to go.

For more information regarding the restaurant and the launch of Vendome please visit (@Vendome.lagos) on Instagram.