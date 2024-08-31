Exploring Legacy and Imagination – A review of Rayhan Sanni’s Heroes of Devrdalm

Title: Heroes of Devrdalm

Author: Rayhan Sanni

Year of Publication: 2024

Number of Pages: 76

Category: Children’s book

The cover of 12-year-old Rayhan Sanni’s book is striking, almost like a movie poster, and will definitely capture the attention of any young child at first sight.

From the blurb, you begin to wonder how Rayhan Sanni’s mind works. He is clearly a lover of fantasy, whether it’s in books or movies—it’s hard to say. However, the blurb is fantastic and will make anyone eager to pick up the book. If fantasy isn’t your thing, you might hesitate, but it’s surprising to discover that there are quite a lot of life lessons to learn as you dive into this book.

You can sense that there will be chaos from the very start of the book—along with conflict and war. As you read, you’ll find yourself tightening your seat belt in anticipation.

Someone is about to seek revenge in the book, and you can’t help but feel apprehensive, wondering if they will survive.

One theme in the book that resonates throughout and continuously rings in the reader’s mind is legacy. From the very beginning, it’s clear that the protagonist is determined, resilient, and unwilling to give up—qualities that any young reader can learn from, and even adults can find valuable lessons in.

The names of the characters and locations in the book will amaze any reader. The author’s creativity is evident, leaving you wondering how he came up with all these imaginative names. As is often the case with parents trying to impose their dreams on their children, the same theme is explored in the book. Although it’s set in a fantasy world, it remains relatable.

In the end, you will discover that the book offers many valuable life lessons that can be applied to our daily lives. If you’re a lover of fantasy, you might find yourself searching for more information about the author or perhaps even his parents to learn more about him.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial