Exciting Chaos: Balmoral Group, WhaleMouth partner for unforgettable comedy night

Balmoral Group, Nigeria’s leading 360 events and venue management company, has announced a partnership with Nigerian comedian WhaleMouth for an upcoming comedy show tagged ‘Exciting Chaos’.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, 20th October, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The comedy show ‘Exciting Chaos’ promises to be a spectacular event where guests will experience a perfect blend of laughter and premium entertainment.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ezekiel Adamu, the CEO of Balmoral Group, said, “At Balmoral Group, we are pleased to partner with White Gorillaz Media to bring ‘Exciting Chaos’ to life. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences that leave a lasting impact on our audience, both during and after the event. ‘Exciting Chaos’ further showcases our dedication to produce high-caliber events that push the boundaries of entertainment, and we are excited to demonstrate our expertise in creating a truly unforgettable experience for all attendees.”

WhaleMouth, known for his comedic genius, added, “I’m beyond excited to partner with Balmoral Group, a leader in the events industry, to bring Exciting Chaos to my fans. With 19 years in stand-up comedy, I can confidently say this isn’t just another show. We’re going all out to ensure it’s a night to remember, and I’m eager to share the stage with some of the finest stand-up comedians in the industry.”

Balmoral Group continues to push boundaries and solidify its position as Nigeria’s premier event and venue management company. Known for their unparalleled expertise in delivering world-class events, the company’s collaboration with WhaleMouth marks another milestone in their dedicated journey of creating memorable experiences that resonate with audiences.