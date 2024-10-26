Every happenstance counts – A review of Folarin Phillip Banigbe’s Abduction Chronicles

Title: Abduction Chronicles

Author: Folarin Phillip Banigbe

Year of Publication: 2018

Number of Pages: 258​

Category: Memoir

The title Abduction Chronicles instantly sets a dramatic tone, promising a gripping, real-life tale of captivity. Folarin Phillip Banigbe wastes no time making one thing clear—this is no fictional story. And with that simple, yet powerful disclaimer, the tension skyrockets. Readers know they’re about to plunge into a world where every word holds the weight of reality, drawing them deep into a harrowing experience that’s bound to leave a lasting impact.

From the start, Banigbe grabs your attention, and from there, he doesn’t let go. Despite the terrifying ordeal he recounts, he masterfully weaves humor into the fabric of his narrative. It’s a surprising, yet welcome contrast—finding lightness in the darkest of moments. His wit keeps you unsettled but oddly engaged, making you chuckle even as you’re left holding your breath.

This balance between humor and horror humanizes the story, reminding readers that resilience often comes from unexpected places. Banigbe’s approach allows you to grasp the full weight of his ordeal without sinking into despair. Instead, you find yourself both on edge and captivated, eager to see where his unpredictable storytelling will take you next.

As you turn the pages, the questions come flooding in: What happens next? How does this end? This constant sense of anticipation keeps you glued, but just when you think you’ve got a handle on the tone, Banigbe shifts gears. His light-heartedness fades, replaced by raw anger and frustration toward his captors. The kidnappers’ disregard for human life turns the narrative darker, and his emotions become even more intense. You can feel the simmering rage through his words—his transformation from a man joking with kidnappers to one grappling with deep outrage is palpable.

Banigbe’s boldness throughout is striking—who tells a kidnapper to “cool down” or engages them in casual conversation like old friends? It’s a mix of bravery and absurdity that makes you question how anyone could maintain such composure in such dire circumstances. At moments, it might feel too bold to believe. Yet, as the story unfolds, you start to understand the inner strength and resolve that might have fueled his daring actions.

What truly sets Abduction Chronicles apart, though, is the layered storytelling. Banigbe brings in the perspectives of his wife, brother, and friends, offering a well-rounded view of his abduction. These contributions don’t just support his account—they enhance it, lending the story a deeper sense of authenticity. Their reflections align with his, creating a cohesive narrative that reassures readers this unbelievable story is very real.

In fact, the voices of these secondary characters—especially his wife—often shine brighter than the main narrative. Her reflections on their marriage, their love, and the pain of not knowing if her husband would return are deeply moving. You get the sense that if given the chance, she could have written an entire book of her own, adding yet another layer to the story.

Banigbe’s faith plays a key role throughout the book. His belief in a higher power is a steady presence, offering him strength in the darkest moments and guiding him through the trauma. His gratitude is evident, and this spiritual thread adds yet another dimension to the narrative.

One of the more charming aspects of the book is Banigbe’s whimsical mind. Despite the heavy subject matter, his imagination makes you smile. His reflections on life—even in the midst of an abduction—are both entertaining and deeply human, adding charm to an otherwise grim tale.

As you read deeper, you might find yourself fascinated by how kidnappers think and operate. Banigbe’s recounting offers unexpected insights into human behavior under extreme pressure, making the story both engaging and thought-provoking.

But make no mistake—this book may unsettle you. It has the power to make readers, particularly those unfamiliar with Nigeria, rethink their perception of safety, leaving some wary of even visiting certain places. For Banigbe and his wife, May 1st will always be bittersweet—a day of both celebration and sorrow, as it marks both their wedding anniversary and the date of his abduction. This dual significance adds an emotional layer to their relationship, making their story all the more poignant.

By the end of Abduction Chronicles, you might find yourself reflecting on the author’s intentions—was it to inform, entertain, or terrify? As the final chapter closes, his purpose becomes clear, adding depth and meaning to the narrative, leaving you with a story that’s as thought-provoking as it is captivating.

In all, Banigbe’s tale is a rollercoaster of emotions—one that pulls you in with its intensity, surprises you with its humor, and leaves you contemplating long after you’ve turned the last page.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

Share