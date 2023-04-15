Ethics, professionalism key to sustaining positive online presence – Founder, Sabistation Media

Ediale Kingsley is a filmmaker, publicist, journalist, and writer who has carved out a niche for himself as the founder of Sabistation Media, one of the most successful PR and media strategy companies in Lagos, Nigeria. Boasting a track record of working with high-profile clients in the entertainment, politics, and business sectors, Sabistation Media has become the go-to agency for managing online image and generating media coverage.

Alongside its core services, the company has also established a film production unit, Creator Ediale Films, to leverage social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok in promoting clients’ brands and image. With three ongoing partnership programs, Sabistation Media is fast becoming a game-changer in the online news business. In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, he speaks on what to consider in sustaining positive online presence for businesses among other issues.

What advice do you have for individuals and businesses looking to create a positive online presence?

Focus on ethics and professionalism. It is important to be authentic and transparent in your online presence. Do not try to create a false persona or hide your flaws. Be honest and transparent, and people will respect and trust you. Also, invest in your online presence and seek professional help if needed.

Are there challenges you face in the industry, and how do you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges we face in the industry is the prevalence of fake news and unprofessionalism. This is why we take our Sabistation Media Bloggers Partnership Program very seriously, to help raise the standards and ethics of news blogging in Nigeria and beyond.

Another challenge is the rapidly changing landscape of social media and digital platforms. We overcome this by constantly staying up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies, and adapting our strategies accordingly. We also have a strong team of professionals who are always ready to face any challenge head-on, and we invest heavily in training and development to ensure that our team is always at the top of their game. Finally, we have built a strong network of partnerships with top media platforms and influencers, which helps us to overcome many challenges and reach a wider audience for our clients.

Could you share with us a memorable experience you’ve had while working in PR and media strategy?

There are so many memorable experiences, but one that comes to mind is when we worked with a client to launch a new product in Nigeria. We employed various PR and media strategies, including influencer marketing, media outreach, and social media campaigns. The launch was a huge success, and the product sold out within days. It was a great feeling to know that our work had contributed to the success of the product, and that we had helped to make a positive impact on our client’s business.

What advice would you give to young people who are interested in pursuing a career in PR and media strategy?

My advice would be to start by gaining knowledge and experience in the field. Read books, attend workshops and seminars, and even intern at established PR and media companies. Also, it’s important to stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in the industry. Finally, I would advise them to be ethical, honest, and professional in their dealings. Reputation is everything in this business, and it takes years to build and just one mistake to destroy.

What inspired you to start Sabistation Media?

The need to create a media and PR company that was not just effective but ethical. I have always been passionate about journalism and the media, and I saw the need to create a company that was focused on helping individuals and businesses create a positive image online.

How did you start Sabistation Media?

Sabistation Media was born out of the need to provide effective PR and media strategy services to individuals, businesses, and organizations in Nigeria. I noticed that there was a gap in the industry as most PR firms focused on traditional media without fully leveraging the potential of online media. So, I decided to create Sabistation Media to help clients manage their online presence and have a strong presence on various news media platforms.

What sets Sabistation Media apart from other PR and Media strategy companies?

Our focus on ethics and professionalism. We believe that in the digital age, it is important to have a positive online presence, and that can only be achieved through ethical and professional practices. We also have a film production unit, which sets us apart from other companies and allows us to use different media platforms to push and sell our clients’ businesses.

Can you tell us more about the Sabistation Media Bloggers Partnership Program and how it’s helping to eradicate fake news?

The Sabistation Media Bloggers Program is a platform where we teach and partner with people who want to become professional news bloggers. We provide them with the knowledge and resources needed to set up their news blogs while ensuring they maintain the best practices as it concerns ethics and standards. Through this program, we’re able to help eradicate fake news and the evils associated with unprofessionalism in the online news business. We believe that it’s our responsibility to help raise the standard of journalism in Nigeria, and this program is one of the ways we’re doing that.

How does Sabistation Media work with journalists across different countries?

We have a partnership program called the Sabistation Media Press Network, which enables us to work with journalists across top platforms in Nigeria and other countries. This allows us to expand our reach and ensure our clients who want to expand their reach are able to do this easily and smoothly.

Our Sabistation Media Press Network enables us to work with journalists across top platforms in 12 countries, including Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, UK, USA, Canada, Dubai, China, Germany, France, and India. This program helps us to ensure that our clients who want to expand their reach are able to do so easily and smoothly. We’re able to leverage our partnerships with journalists in these countries to help our clients get the exposure they need to succeed.

What inspired the Sabistation Kids Intelligence Program?

We believe that children are the future, and it is important to invest in them. The Sabistation Kids Intelligence Program is designed to teach and mentor kids in the media industry. We believe that with the right guidance and mentorship, these kids can become young media experts and make a difference in the world.

What can viewers expect from your soon-to-be-released YouTube series, The PR Movie?

The PR Movie is a docu-series celebrating public and business people doing something great. The series includes people who may not be as famous but have something great that the public should know about. Viewers can expect to see inspiring stories of people making a difference in the world.

What are the future plans for Sabistation Media?

Our goal is to become the leading PR and media strategy company in Nigeria and Africa at large. We want to continue helping businesses, politicians, and individuals to improve their image and reach through effective PR and media strategies. We also plan to expand our partnerships and presence in other African countries, and even beyond the continent. We have a lot of exciting projects in the works, including new film and TV productions, as well as more partnership programs to empower young media professionals. We are always striving to be innovative and stay ahead of the curve in the industry, so there’s always something new and exciting happening at Sabistation Media.

Your company has a film production unit called Creator Ediale Films. How does this unit help you achieve your goals for clients?

Creator Ediale Films is an integral part of Sabistation Media as it helps us to use YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok to push and sell clients’ businesses and image. This unit is responsible for producing high-quality video content that showcases our clients in the best possible light. We believe that video content is the future of online marketing, and that’s why we’ve invested in this unit to help our clients stay ahead of the curve.

