Eno Essien, breast cancer survivor harps on power of resilience in her book “Unstoppable’

From left; Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, Her Regal Majesty Olori the wife of the Ooni of Ife; Ayo Animashaun, CEO Smooth Promotions, Naomi Essien mother of the Author, Eno Essien, Author; Professor F. A Durosinmi-Etti Chief Clinical Oncologist & Nigeria’s first Full Professor of Radiation Therapy and Oncology; Kehinde Akinsete, CEO Airtec Systems and Bolaji Ogunlende - Commisioner Youths & Social Development, Lagos State.

Eno Essien, a breast cancer survivor has launched a book titled ‘Unstoppable’ to inspire cancer patients to be resilient in overcoming the disease.

Speaking at the book launch, Essien shared the book’s significance, which reflects resilience, courage, learning, and growth, adding that the book is dedicated to those facing personal, professional, or health-related struggles.

“Writing this book has been a journey that reflects resilience, courage, learning, growth, and the unwavering determination to overcome.

“I’m thrilled to finally bring it to life with you home. When I began this journey, I knew I wanted to share not just my story, but the lessons learned along the way,” she said.

Essien who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Rheytrak Limited, a vehicle tracking and recovery company, stated that cancer made her a happier person and her resilience and faith were supported by her family during her battle with cancer.

“I’m immensely grateful for the support of my family who stood by me, especially during my battle with cancer, never did I go to any hospital appointment alone.

“What was supposed to be the worst moment of my life made me a happier person. Yes, cancer made me a happier person. I survived cancer 11 years ago and today, I am cancer-free,” she said.

Essien, also shared the importance of consistency and innovation in doing business amid any challenge.

“I prepared myself emotionally and psychologically for this journey, I started small and stayed consistent, and you know, they say consistency is harder when no one is watching, you see opportunities always present itself.

“Everyone has the potential to do great things and impact their communities positively. It’s just a matter of passion, focus and commitment.

“I have had challenges in the last 17 years in business, and still dealing with them daily. I have learned that there will always be challenges, and I must remember why I started and keep going,” she said.

She further said that fulfillment in entrepreneurship is easier when you create a career that aligns with your values.

“This allows you to fashion a life and career that directly align with your core values, like helping others, saving the environment, putting family first, and providing security and safety,” Essien said.

She shared the need for awareness and early detection of breast cancer and revealed plans to write a deeper book about herself and another book focused on preparing for and surviving cancer as she was not prepared for it.

“Statistics show that one in eight women will have cancer. That’s very alarming, you know. So it’s like preparing them.

“Nothing prepared me for it. I was shocked. It just came in at a very happy point in my life where everything was just beginning to make so much sense, you know, something to guide women and hold their hands as they go forward.

Eno further mentioned an initiative for free breast screening for women aged 29 to 40, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

Share