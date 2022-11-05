This word endurance has been mis-interpreted in Marriage. Although the journey of marriage is not without challenges, those challenges are not meant to come from within. The statement “For better, for worse” means whatever comes our way, we would face and conquer together. This “worse” being referred to is an external force and not internal. For example, the loss of a job, health concerns etc.

The worse situations should not be generated from one spouse to the other. Domestic violence, cheating, dishonesty, and all other aberrations are not the “worse situations being referred to. If you are indulging in any of these unpleasant situations and expecting that your spouse should understand and endure till you come around, then you are a very selfish individual who does not understand the concept of marriage.

If there are external challenges in a marriage, there should be joy and peace at home so that one has the ability to think straight and come up with great solutions. It is the responsibility of both partners to maintain the peace, joy, and love in a marriage. Ensure that you do not get affected by an external challenge, for example, If a spouse loses a job, try not to allow that situation cause a rift between you both. The secret of your breakthrough is in staying together through the storm because if the two of you agree as toughing anything, it will surely come to pass. Avoid making the mistake of thinking your spouse is not wise and should be ignored in the process of getting a solution because one might just be in that situation longer than expected.

One of the best decisions you can make is to cherish your spouse. Do not do anything without their blessings because the support and encouragement given by your person cannot be compared to anything, it is too important to ignore.

Every good marriage has gone through challenges. The reason you see them happy today is because they stayed together in the storm and overcame as one. When these unpleasant situations arise, do not say “Why me?” if not you, who will it be? Quit complaining and start seeking solution. You must be solution oriented in marriage.

One of the reasons for marriage is companionship, as a spouse, you do not get to choose when to be a companion. Your affections, love and support must be available always and in all situations.

In conclusion, worse situations are not meant to arise from within! They are expected to be external forces that should be tackled in unity. However, every challenge should not cause a rift in the family, instead it should draw you closer in unity and assignment. If peradventure you are the spouse generating unpleasant situations from within, change your ways today.