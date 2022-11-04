Teach your children affirmations

It must be a great disappointment to God when we choose a low-level thought process when we address our children. We must never settle for a lower level of intelligence when dealing with our kids, their minds have the capacity to hold and ability to renew itself with the information we present to them.

One of my mentors Barrister Taiwo Akinlami would always say this and I have adopted this phrase “They are young but they are not stupid”, when we have this mentality when dealing with our children the relationship dynamics will be different and you will see them flourish in many areas of their lives.

This might not be a popular opinion with a lot of people, some feel affirmations are just words we use to pump our kids to boost their confidence. I believe affirmations are a beautiful tool (bridge or pathway) that helps you travel into the future so you can see new versions of yourself.

For every time we use these words of affirmations with this understanding, we help jumpstart a mind renewal process in our children and they see a version of themselves they have never seen before and the endless possibilities of becoming what they speak every time they constantly engage with these words of affirmations.

This spirit of communication helps to unlock unspoken fears and burdens in the heart of the child. We should see affirmations as divergent thinking, or guided creative words that help our children eliminate thoughts of impossibilities.

Affirmations help children to explore, these words take them out of their minds and help them travel to the future of higher intelligence or thinking, so when creating affirmations for them you have to be very present, intentional and activate your highest form of intelligence as a parent because these words you are speaking to them are releasing futuristic pills that will activate a unique pattern of thinking in their lifetime.

As parents, you are activating all the gifts God put inside them because one day they will become that reality you are creating and they will live in the future they once imagined. We have to constantly update their minds’ software with these words.

Words are a very powerful tool; it is like a psychological tool that shifts the perceptive in the minds of people. So the words of Affirmations you craft for your children should be birthed from a depth of intimacy you share with your child, as you are communicating life or death with these words.

Affirmations have helped me shift from a lower form of self to a place where I am super confident and that is because I was intentional with crafting the right words for myself. Words that were spoken to me by friends or family that were not true became constant affirmative words in my mind that was destructive to my human spirit which affected me greatly. Our words can set the world on fire for good or evil whether it is written or spoken. Words create an energy that travels as fast as the speed of light, so when crafting affirmations remember you are speaking from a depth of love to beauty, possibilities, hope and life of the child.

We can also say that affirmations are like wings that give our children the strength to fly. As African or Nigeria parents, we are fond of speaking in a manner which is influenced by culture and it is not always healthy for children, so it is important to take into cognizance the way we communicate these affirmations. Words carry a fiery energy that is infused into the heart of the hearer and it is ignited immediately it is received. Let the thoughts of your heart and the words of affirmations you craft be in tandem with each other for the right impact you want to create, or else it will be completely useless. Your thoughts cannot be thinking my child is not bright while your affirmations are saying you are smart, there would a force of collision in the future of that child. Earl Nightingale once said “you become what you think” and, in this case, your child will become your thoughts that your pen could not write.