Emmppek Group targets N5bn annual revenue in each unit by 2027

Emmppek Group, a player in agriculture, engineering, hospitality, and renewable energy has set ambitious revenue growth targets, aiming to achieve N5 billion annual revenue in each unit by 2027.

Additionally, the company plans to pursue listing on a major stock exchange by 2029, further solidifying its position as a leader in its industries.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Emmppek Group is investing in solar and compressed natural gas (CNG) technologies, with the goal of reducing diesel reliance by 75 percent. This initiative will not only reduce the company’s environmental footprint but also contribute to a more sustainable future.

These were disclosed by Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, the company’s chairman during its annual retreat in Port Harcourt, themed “Emmppek to the World.”

The event brought together top executives, partners, and stakeholders, including Linus Ogbulabi, Felix Aganbi, and Paul Umukoro.

The retreat celebrated Emmppek’s growth from a briefcase company in 1998 to its current status. Discussions focused on reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.

The retreat emphasized Emmppek’s dedication to its core values: service, integrity, innovation, and teamwork. As the company transitions into a new era, its leadership says it is focused on leveraging innovation and partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

Emmppek Group operates at the forefront of agriculture, engineering consultancy, hospitality, and renewable energy. The company is committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and economic transformation in Nigeria and beyond.

Emmppek Group is also dedicated to community empowerment and global expansion. The company plans to expand its agricultural projects to benefit over 3,000 farmers in the Niger Delta, promoting economic growth and development in the region.

Furthermore, Emmppek Group will scale up its export-oriented production to meet international demand, solidifying its position as a global player.

Share