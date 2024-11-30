Eka by GlowLuxury brings African fashion to Newcastle-under-Lyme

Eka by GlowLuxury, a business specialising in African fashion, has opened its doors in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The store was officially commissioned by Adam Jogee, Member of Parliament for Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Gloria Abidemi, founder of Eka by GlowLuxury described the occasion as an opportunity to bring African culture and fashion to the local community. Speaking at the event, Abidemi thanked Jogee for his presence and the community for their reception.

“We are pleased to open Eka by GlowLuxury here in Newcastle-under-Lyme,” she said. “This is not just a fashion store. It is a place where culture is celebrated and where individuals can find options that reflect their identities.”

The store offers a range of ready-to-wear African clothing and accessories, alongside a selection of high-quality Ankara fabrics for custom tailoring. It also features a photography studio and styling services, providing customers with a comprehensive fashion experience.

In his remarks, Jogee praised the entrepreneurial efforts behind Eka by GlowLuxury and highlighted the importance of diversity in business. “Local enterprises like this enrich our community and provide opportunities for cultural exchange. It is crucial to support businesses that promote inclusivity and creativity,” he said.

The event drew members of the local community, eager to explore the new store’s offerings. Eka by GlowLuxury is expected to become a central point for those interested in African fashion and culture.

The store is now open to the public and aims to connect with residents by offering products and services that reflect diverse cultural heritage.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share