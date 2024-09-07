Edo government trains senior officials on blockchain, cybersecurity

The Edo State Ministry of Digital Economy, Science, and Technology, has partnered with blockchain firm Intmax and Texas-based cybersecurity training company Summit Systems ISSP to train top government officials from various state ministries on blockchain and cybersecurity.

The initiative under the leadership of the commissioner, Ogbeide Ifaluyi, facilitated by Simeon Ogunnubi, CEO, Pengage Finance, aimed to empower senior officials, decision-makers, and technical staff within Edo State ministries to leverage advanced technologies for economic development and digital transformation.

The one-day capacity-building workshop was held on August 26, 2024, at the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy in Benin, included keynote speeches and lectures from representatives of the partnering companies.

Speaking on the training Ifaluyi said, “We look forward to working with Intmax to develop practical solutions that will enhance Edo State’s ability to deliver key services. This partnership gives us access to a secure and low-cost network that can be used for everything from payments to record-keeping, and we are confident that our collaboration will yield tangible results while demonstrating Nigeria’s openness to blockchain technology.”

He emphasised the importance of adopting emerging technologies within the public sector, noting Edo State’s leadership as the first sub-national entity in Sub-Saharan Africa to fully implement e-governance and achieve a paperless administration.

During the workshop, Simeon Ogunnubi presented on “Blockchain Simplified for the Public Sector,” explaining blockchain’s relevance to government operations and dissecting the Nigerian National Blockchain Policy, which aims to foster job creation, financial inclusion, talent development, and innovation.

Philip Asaya, country head, Intmax’s also delivered a lecture on “Intmax Blockchain and the Public Sector in Nigeria,” highlighting Intmax’s commitment to providing cutting-edge infrastructure and solutions.

Sven Moella, Intmax’s Chief Strategy Officer, spoke on the tokenization of real-world assets.

Summit Systems ISSP covered cybersecurity topics, including governance, risk and compliance, threat detection, and strategies to protect digital assets and infrastructure.

A key highlight of the workshop was the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Digital Economy, Science, and Technology and Intmax. This partnership grants Intmax a significant role in working directly with the Edo State Government, establishing a strong presence across various government departments.

Despite regulatory pressures that have led some cryptocurrency projects to exit the Nigerian market, Edo State’s partnership with Intmax underscores the state’s commitment to supporting blockchain innovation.

The state explained that it recognises the benefits of blockchain technology in enhancing transparency and efficiency in the administration of government services.