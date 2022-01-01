Editor’s note

Dear weekender readers,

What a year 2021 has been: a real caricature of the cycle of life with all its ups and downs!

Today is the 1st of January 2022 and like every new year, we are all eager to celebrate the start of something new despite the restrictions in place to slow the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

With all the measures in place, going out and partying was not advisable, but I do hope you were able to celebrate the arrival of 2022 in your own way.

Whatever happens, remember that the Weekender will always be there to help you relax and recharge every Saturday!

Our cover story honours the legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, through testimonials and tributes. Desmond Tutu’s work made him a respected and revered leader during the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa. He died last Sunday at the age of 90, leaving the entire world, and his family members mourning an enormous loss. My heart goes out to his entire family and especially his grandson and my good friend Lizo. I pray that God grants them all the strength to come to terms with this immense loss.

If you had $1,000 to invest in art, what art piece and by which artist would you invest in? How do you determine how quickly it will appreciate? Flip the pages to find answers to these mind-boggling questions.

New businesses, also referred to as startups, are increasing by the day and recent research stated that startups are one of the important offshoots of the digital age. Read our article in our brands section where we discuss marketing strategies for startups: It is not out of place to say that the advancement of information technology has impacted businesses and brands in more ways than one.

Highlights of the news roundup: 11 key moments of 2021; Key issues Nigerian businesses should worry about; Ten most rated Nigerian movies on Netflix in 2021.

How are you preparing for 2022? We have come up with a New Year’s quiz that will help you prep for a productive year and if you want to relax and recharge this new year weekend, you cannot go wrong with our movie recommendations, our beautiful recipe and much more.

Wishing you all a healthy and prosperous New Year filled with love, joy and continued success.