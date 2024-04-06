Eden Ventures discusses solutions to maternal, child care mortality through summit

Eden Venture Group, a creative agency and ventures firm with commitment to social responsibility, recently addressed issues surrounding maternal and child care mortality rate through summit.

Recently held at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, the summit brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, the Transforming Together Summit aimed to collectively address the crucial matters surrounding maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) in Nigeria.

The event, attended by renowned thought leaders, provided an opportunity for open dialogue, enlightening discussions, and collective efforts aimed at implementing actionable solutions to enhance maternal, newborn, and child health outcomes across the nation.

Some of the notable Speakers

present at the Summit include Salma Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health; Uju Anwukah, Special Adviser to the President on Health, office of the Vice President; Aisha Bubah,

Certified Psychologist and Executive Director of The Sunshine Series; Halima Mason, Director of Wellness, Nigerian Mental Health; Isaiah Owolabi, Co-Founder, HACEY Health Initiative and a host of others.

Through engaging panel discussions and interactive sessions, participants and guests identified the issues and barriers surrounding MNCH, discussed innovative approaches, and charted a course towards sustainable solutions to improve MNCH outcomes in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Summit, Fifehan Osikanlu, Founder and CEO, Eden Venture Group, commented,

“A collective commitment to action is crucial in transforming the landscape of maternal and child

healthcare. The Transforming Together Summit signifies a pivotal moment where stakeholders come

together to not only confront the challenges but also to design a future where every mother and child

receives the care they are entitled to.”

Eden Venture Group’s project goals include raising awareness of the challenges faced by underprivileged mothers and children, facilitating open dialogues, advocating for policy enforcement, and developing sustainable solutions through improvements in medical infrastructure and innovations.

By uniting key stakeholders and leveraging the power of community action, the project aims to bridge

the gap between innovation and impact, paving the way for a brighter future for mothers and newborns in Nigeria.

Partners include Ara Nini Health, R2M Root2Market, Beibei Haven, Goalkeepers, YD Company, Electric Lady Foundation, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Hacey Health, Alhanislam,

Creative Cultural Revival, FSG Africa, Policy Innovation Center, NESG and Shehu Musa Yar’dua

foundation.

With a better understanding and more information about the challenges faced by mothers and children in Nigeria, the participants of the Transforming Together Summit are better equipped with actionable insights to address these critical challenges.