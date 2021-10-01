DSTV outlines 5 reasons why Nigerian need to stay connected

In the spirit of celebrating Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, DStv, a Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service owned by MultiChoice, has outlined reasons why Nigerians should stay connected to its TV services.

“When was the last time you and your friends watched your favourite TV show? Having someone to share in the fun is always exciting, but sometimes situations can happen where you and your friends can’t catch up on these exciting shows together,” the service which launched in 1995 to provide multiple channels to its subscribers said.

If the above ever happens, DStv said subscribers and their loved ones shouldn’t worry because it has got them covered.

With the awesome world of entertainment DStv, the direct broadcast satellite company outlined the following shows/content Nigerians can enjoy this week.

Big Brother Naija Finale

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye which is in its final week is one of the five shows DStv is recommending to its customers and their friends this week. According to DStv the “tension is higher” as the show comes to an end this weekend.

“The housemates are filled with jitters, and true emotions are starting to play out.”

With the new twist Big brother introduced during the week which saw Pere and Angel securing a chance in the top 5 in a battle of trucks and screwdrivers, DStv said its customers and their friends can catch up on all of Biggie’s treats and the housemates’ activities as they debate on who becomes the BBNaija Season 6 winner.

Read also: Work, play, stay: A look at DStv Nigerias revamped business packages

M-Net Pop-Up channel – Hollywood Sexiest

With a bottle of red wine DStv said Nigerians can enjoy M-Net Hollywood movies as the platform has introduced two pop-up channels this month.

“You and your friends can sit back as DStv serves you some of the sexiest Hollywood movies ever. Expect to see various Hollywood classic movies featuring some of your favourite actors and most popular scenes.,” it assured.

With a lineup that includes Basic Instinct, the Fifty Shades trilogy, Magic Mike XXL, Titanic, and After We Collided, all Nigerians have to do is sit back, relax and let M-Net turn the heat up, according to tv service provider.

M-Net Pop-up Channel- Lethal Legends

Fans of violence and action thrillers aren’t left out as M-Net is set to serve fans with the Lethal Legends Pop-up channel. DStv charged its customers and their friends to enjoy the best action movies from the ’80s and ’90s.

“The action-packed channel will bring back exciting blockbusters from Steven Seagal, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Michael Dudikoff and other stars. Viewers can look forward to movies such as Bloodsport, Hard to Kill, Death Warrant, Invasion USA, and Platoon Leader,” it said.

Honey TV

If you and your friends are fans of lifestyle content, then Honey TV is for you, DStv Assured.

Honey TV which ushers in fresh Nigerian content as Chef Winnie Nwania joins the channel with a dynamic cooking show called My Naija Plate is one of such lifestyle contents.

“Hair Knockout’s Adeola Ariyo returns for a second season, and in more exciting content from Nigeria, the channel welcomes Pearl Umeh to The Buzz, a talk show in which a panel of five women share their opinions and anecdotes on everyday life issues. “You don’t want to miss it.”

Africa Magic New Shows

With the just concluded Africa Magic series, Riona and Enakhe, Nigerian subscribers seems to be in for another exciting ride as Africa Magic introduces two new series, ‘Venge and Dilemma’.

Dilemma follows the lives of two estranged lovers – Kaineto and Kanan. After years of separation, they find their way back to each other. Venge tells a scandalous story of secrets, lies, and betrayals. These shows are exclusive to Africa Magic Showcase, DStv channel 151.

To find out more about this and the latest content on DStv, visit www.dstvafrica.com. Join the conversation on the official Dstv page on Facebook and Instagram.