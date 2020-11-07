Being Nigerian, we’ve all had a chance to at least attend a few events if not host one, now there are things we catch ourselves doing or see others do and we just can’t help but roll our eyes, knowing it’s totally offensive. But the truth is many people don’t even realize what is wrong and to them, it’s really not much of a big deal.

Well it is…

How about you find below some of the things we all do and desperately need to stop doing?

We understand that the book you are reading is quite engrossing but please kindly drop it before you head out. It’s 2020; technology rules the world and we are all guilty of this but my darling, can you take a few minutes off your phone to take note of the people around and enjoy the moment?

Talking about phones, don’t we all find it absurd that at this point, not putting your phone on mute or vibrate mode when in public is still a tip people need to be reminded of?

Read also: Businesses reopening taking stock of losses as relative calm returns to streets

One last thing about phones, how about you step out to receive that urgent call love?

Bad breath? How about some mint, and if you must, please chew your gum in a very slow rhythm, it’s not a competition. Now, who doesn’t like a bit of refreshment? But kindly pass on to the next person till it goes round… unless of course it’s a buffet

We understand looking good and slaying is your day job but honey, why not make an effort not to look better than the bride? I mean you can look absolutely breathtaking without the extra balls and tails, don’t you agree?

Dear Africans (myself inclusive) if the invite says 12, don’t ignore the 1 before the 2, if it says 2, don’t multiply it by another 2, and if it’s says 4, don’t conclude it’s the next even number… being on time really wouldn’t hurt anyone.

I think this might be something some people might not find offensive, but…. do not propose at someone else’s wedding!!!! Unless of course…. actually unless nothing, just don’t do it!

If you can, please leave your kids at home… they are the joy of the world but not so much that of a good event… let’s be considerate now shall we? If you were not invited, you were not invited! No one forgot to drop your mail or notify you, you were simply not invited.

When holding a conversation with strangers, try being sensitive with your opinions, you don’t know what anyone is going through.

This is one culture we’ve kind of dropped or never really got used to, but when going for an event or any kind of get together, take something along, it could be a gift, a platter, box of chocolates…. anything at all. It’s the least we can do.

Now if you know you are a busy bee or can’t be seated in a position for too long, please stay at the isle to avoid crossing over those around you one too many times.

Smile, talk, engage, network….breathe.

Faruq Suaad is a young lady from Nigeria.

She obtained her Bachelors degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti. She is a youth partner for Well-being for women foundation. She has an inspirational and lifestyle blog which has many readers across the globe and inspires everyone that comes across it. Also, Faruq Suaad volunteers with the MOB foundation; a Non-governmental organization that advocates for the girl child and human rights in general. She works as a sales executive at Travel Port Nigeria while running her personal business; a clothing brand named Susultana. She is passionate about the girl child, women rights, loving yourself and humanity as a whole.