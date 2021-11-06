Does Migration Make You Happy? – A Review of Ibrahim Olawale’s Prisoner of Love

Title: Prisoner of Love

Author: Ibrahim Olawale

Publisher: The Roaring Lion Newcastle

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 26

Category: Poetry

Many Nigerians have lost faith and affection for their country. As a result, the vast majority of young Nigerians want to leave the country in search of a better life, even if it means committing crimes in the process. Starting a new chapter in your life in a foreign country, on the other hand, can be difficult, and you may feel lonely and isolated at times, but what if you continue to love your home country and it does not reciprocate your feelings?

The poems in Ibrahim Olawale’s collection The Prisoner of Love depict the anguish, pain, and despair that one feels when his or her feelings of love are not reciprocated. And each of his poems elicits a wide range of emotions, and reading them all at once gives the impression of embarking on a poetic and honest journey into Ibrahim Olawale’s inner life.

The title alone tells it all: The Prisoner of Love. And the author has a poem for just about any ailment, including loneliness, love, fear, and low self-esteem. The book’s poetry collection is a sensitive collection of humanistic poems that are accurate in their descriptions of the events they describe.

The Prisoner of Love, which is rich in fascinating metaphors, transports readers to the world of a one-sided romance in which the poet demonstrates incredible love endurance. Although men typically hide their emotions, the author exposes his deepest feelings to the world. He makes his desires and thoughts known. He is unafraid to express his feelings and is forthright about it. While some of the poems will require some contemplation, most people who have experienced unwanted affection would sympathize with Olawale’s feelings.

“Release me from the prison of unrequited love / let your heart be my sanctuary / Release me from the prison of unrequited love / Let us be one again.” The anthology continues, bringing readers through the agony of unreturned love. The vocabulary of The Prisoner of Love is simple and repetitive. As one reads each stanza, his desire becomes clear.

Instead of feeling overwhelmed, pieces like “My Body,” “Single and Winning,” and “The Woman of Your Dreams” may put you in a better mood. Additionally, you may feel compelled to walk outside and follow the author’s instructions after reading “Heal the World.” “Remember- your voice is the solution, / and it is your voice that will mend this damaged planet.”

Ibrahim Olawale has kept this book brief and easy to read.

Will Olawale’s fairytale-like ideals of what a relationship should be continue, or will he be broken? Olawale’s poem demonstrates how we gain and lose things throughout our lives.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree