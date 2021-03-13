Do old flames die?

For the purpose of this particular gist, I’m going to call myself Amaka. I’ll be telling about something that happened to me. So if you know you like gist, please grab your popcorn and join me on this ride.

So here I was minding my business as usual when my boss summoned me into her office. (By the way I work in a real estate company. We also handle the interior decorations for most of our clients).

It turns out that one of our clients had a minor problem with the blinds we installed at his home and I had to take Dipo (the carpenter) to Lekki to find a solution to whatever the problem was.

I was very upset. My boss knew that I had to be at my daughter’s school for her spelling bee competition by noon but she chose me to handle that task anyway. Bending her over my knees and giving her a good whooping would give me so much pleasure.

Driving to Lekki at that time of the day was not in my plan because of the traffic. Dipo suggested a faster alternative via public transportation and I agreed. As long as it would make the journey faster, I was open to any suggestion. He (Dipo), was a life saver. True to his words, the journey to and fro Lekki was really quick. Please don’t ask me how we did it, that one is story for another day.

Anyway, we were on the CMS bridge heading back to our office in Marina when I saw him. I wasn’t so sure at first. It’s been more than 10years but I couldn’t mistake that face any where. He looked more matured, more handsome and well chiselled. He was walking towards me from the opposite direction. I didn’t know what to do…my heart was beating fast. Dunno if those were butterflies I felt in my stomach. I felt all kinds of feelings at the sight before my eyes. Only one man in this world had the power to provoke those feelings inside me and he was just inches away from me. I said his name in a whisper but he heard me and he looked my way. Time stood still. I saw the sparks fly.

There he was… Tim Phillips in flesh and blood. Exuding swag from every pore in his skin. Standing tall in his manly glory.

I flashed my “fluoride toothpaste advert” smile at him but he didn’t smile back. Chai!!

I wanted to run and give him a hug but I didn’t think that was a good idea. His stance was hard and unfriendly like he had seen a ghost or was trying to remember who I was. Could Tim have forgotten me? Haaa! Not good o. This guy and I have a history, he “can’t have” forgotten me just like that.

Then I thought I heard him say my name. He said it a second time as he lightly tapped my shoulder and broke my reverie. I breath a sigh of relief, glad that he still remembered me.

“Whew”, I sighed. “For a moment there I thought you didn’t remember me anymore”

Still keeping a straight face, Tim said, “Amaka, I could never forget you even if I tried”.

His expression was bland and unreadable. Tim had every reason not to talk to me. He had every right to be cold and unfriendly towards me but I wish he could just say something. Hurl insults at me, pinch me in the face (ok that was a bad joke), but I would rather he said something, rather than look at me the way he was doing.

I had so many things I wanted to say to him but the top of the CMS bridge wasn’t the right place and right now, wasn’t the right time. Besides, it looked as if he couldn’t wait to leave. We exchanged phone numbers and he walked away.

I stood glued to the ground. My feet felt like lead, they were heavy, I couldn’t move.

Tim walked away without even looking back. He arched his back like he always did when he was upset about something.

I had hurt him really bad and it was obvious that he had not forgiven me. Fate had made our paths cross again and it was time for me to do penance.

To be continued.

Udy Osaro-Edobor

udy1717@gmail.com

Udy Osaro-Edobor is the Content Creator for SoTv (Supernatural Online TV) Nigeria. She is a movie/scriptwriter, editor, and proofreader. She has several stories to her credit which she posts for free on her Ebook called Udy’s Chapter. She is currently working on two short movies. Udy is also a wife, mother, and a “serial entrepreneur”.