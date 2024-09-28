Discovery Community: Driving innovation, shaping future of music across Africa

Driving innovation and shaping the future of the music industry across Africa and beyond is the vision that led to the birth of Discovery Community.

Two weeks after its launch, the Discovery Community has already made a impact on the African music scene following the collaboration between Bombshelter Digital and Revelator Labs.

According to the brains behind the initiative, Discovery Community has successfully empowered emerging independent artistes across the continent by giving them access to cutting-edge technologies and platforms to showcase their music and visual art.

The launch of the Discovery Community on September 6 featured the release of Discovery Community Volume 1, an EP with six tracks that blend Afrobeats and alte fusion sounds. The EP, which highlights the talent of artists like OMA, Busayo, Givens, Naya Akanji, Toye Music, Victor Collins, Leeobi, MisterKay, and Egar Boi, has already received critical acclaim and opened new doors for these rising stars.

The partnership between the two brands continues to lead the way in the digital transformation of the music industry. Music from select artistes has been tokenized, allowing for automated and transparent revenue distribution, while blockchain technology ensures that royalty payments are accurately calculated and swiftly distributed.

Oluwaseyi Ladele, Head of Music Licensing at Bombshelter Digital, said, “The success of the Discovery Community in just two weeks shows the immense potential that African artists have. We are excited to see the positive reception and how quickly this platform is creating opportunities for emerging musicians.”

Revelator Labs, the innovation arm of Revelator, is also playing a pivotal role in this success. Known for its expertise in music distribution, financial reporting, and royalty management solutions, Revelator Labs continues to set new standards in transparency and efficiency. The company is also incubating Original Works, a protocol designed to monetize IP royalties on-chain, bridging the gap between real-world assets, royalty streams, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

“The Discovery Community has proven that the Web3 music ecosystem and the traditional streaming economy can work hand in hand, creating unparalleled opportunities for artists,” said Gilad Woltsovitch, Head of Revelator Labs.

“Through this collaboration with Bombshelter Digital, we are proud to help reshape how artists engage with their audiences and are compensated in a transparent, digital-first world.”

Revelator Labs continues to be a trusted partner to global industry giants such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Believe Digital. By leveraging its robust API, web3 infrastructure, and blockchain protocol, Revelator is positioned at the forefront of digital music distribution and royalty management, ensuring that both independent artists and major labels benefit from increased transparency and efficiency.