Discovering Flora Nwapa through Her Daughter’s Eyes-A Review of Ejine Olga Nzeribe’s This Book Must Be Written

Title: This Book Must Be Written

Author: Ejine Olga Nzeribe

Year of Publication: 2024

Number of Pages: 207

Category: Biography

If you’ve read I Am Because We Are by Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr, which centers on her mother, Dora Akunyili, you’ll undoubtedly want to dive into This Book Must Be Written by Flora Nwapa’s daughter. Books penned by a child often reveal intimate, humanizing details, providing readers with a fresh perspective on celebrated figures, and This Book Must Be Written certainly delivers, offering a profound connection to Flora Nwapa’s legacy.

Regardless of age, if you have a passion for African literature, you’ve likely heard of Flora Nwapa. Her impact is undeniable—she was a trailblazer in African writing, particularly known for amplifying the voices of women in literature. As you read the book, the saying “A lion cannot give birth to a goat” comes to mind. Ejine Olga Nzeribe is truly her mother’s daughter, showcasing the same exceptional writing talent, her words reflecting the grace and skill for which Flora was renowned.

The joyful expression on Flora Nwapa’s face on the book cover beautifully captures her essence, reflecting her vibrant personality and the warmth she exuded throughout her life. This image invites readers to connect with her spirit, suggesting a woman who embraced life with enthusiasm and positivity.

Who would have thought that the name Flora originated from Florence? This is just one of the many surprising details the author reveals about her mother, adding to the wealth of fascinating insights shared throughout the book.

This book is eye-opening. You’ll uncover fascinating history, particularly about Flora’s hometown, and if you’re from the same place, it will undoubtedly evoke wonderful memories. Beyond history, you’ll also find valuable life lessons woven through Flora’s experiences.

Flora is portrayed as a woman of remarkable skill, prudence, patience, humility, and unwavering discipline, driven by a deep sense of work ethic. As an activist, her strength and determination shine through, inspiring any reader. Yet, these virtues may leave you wondering—did she have any weaknesses?

On the surface, Flora Nwapa’s life may seem flawless, but as some Nigerian women wisely say, “Men will stain your white.” Her journey was far from perfect; she faced heartbreaks and challenges that could have easily derailed her. However, Flora remained resilient, moving forward despite setbacks. If you, too, are navigating similar struggles, now is the time to dust yourself off and embrace life with the same courage and fullness.

One striking feature of the book is the Nwapa family’s meticulous record-keeping. You’ll be delighted by the wealth of unexpected photos of Flora Nwapa, especially from her earlier days. You might even spot familiar faces in their youthful days, prompting you to linger over the pictures with a smile. These snapshots add depth to the reading experience, providing richer insights into her life and making the journey through the book all the more rewarding. They may even inspire you to start preserving your own memories.

The author skillfully demonstrates her writing abilities in the Igbo language, proudly reflecting her heritage as a daughter of the East. The book is written in such an accessible style that even younger readers can easily follow and enjoy it. However, it does feel slightly odd when the author refers to her mother as “Flora,” almost as if speaking about a stranger. Nevertheless, this doesn’t detract from the overall enjoyment of the book.

Though Flora Nwapa is the author’s mother, it’s clear that Ejine Olga Nzeribe put in significant effort to gather insights from close friends and family, enriching the narrative with diverse perspectives.

If you think you’re already doing too much as a woman, you haven’t begun to compare yourself with Flora Nwapa’s life. She lived a balanced existence—both a lively party-goer and an ambitious woman. Flora embraced life to the fullest, and reading about her will surely inspire you to do the same.

This book offers many valuable lessons—simple yet profound. As you read, you may find yourself thinking, “This is a story that truly needed to be told.” You might even feel compelled to visit your nearest bookstore, eager to collect every one of Flora Nwapa’s works.

Even 31 years after Flora Nwapa’s passing, her legacy continues to flourish, and she remains a source of inspiration and conversation. Don’t you aspire to leave behind a legacy as powerful and enduring as Flora’s?

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

