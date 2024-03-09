Digital platforms allow artists to by-pass traditional gatekeepers – Akideinde

With a deep-rooted passion for merging technology and creativity, Oye Akideinde, managing director at Airtel Nigeria has been dedicated to leveraging technology to solve complex problems and drive innovation within sectors.

Oye underscored the critical role of digital platforms in revolutionizing Nigeria and Africa’s creative industries.

“By simplifying content creation, distribution, and analytics, technology serves as a great equalizer, democratizing access for artists and creators,” he said at the

Emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, he advocated for policies that support digital innovation and inclusion.

He pointed out the importance of tapping into the continent’s youthful demographic and rich cultural heritage for digital transformation.

He also highlighted the power of DIY distribution platforms to transform the continent’s music industry by providing artists with comprehensive analytics and distribution channels.

According to him, this empowers artists to make data-driven decisions, while tailoring their marketing strategies to reach their targeted audience more effectively.

“The creation of DIY distribution platforms is a testament to the empowering role of technology in the creative industry,” he noted.

“Such platforms democratize the music and film production landscape, allowing artists to bypass traditional gatekeepers, directly reach their audience, and retain greater control over their work,” he explained.

He stated that inadequate infrastructure for data collection and analysis remains a major hurdle limiting players in the creative industry from leveraging real-time analytics.

He pointed out that the solution to address the problem lies in making these platforms more accessible while providing educational resources to help artists and creators harness the power of data.

A thoroughbred professional, who has spent his time promoting real-time data analytics to support independent creatives.

Over his two decades-long career, Oye has worked with a broad range of organisations from startups to enterprises and has moved through the ranks all the way upstream.

He brings a wealth of experience to Airtel Nigeria from companies such as Boomplay Music and 360nobs.com.

He holds a specialist degree in Music Business from Berklee College of Music, an MSc in Business Information Systems from the University of Hertfordshire, and a BSc in Computer Science from the University of Lagos.

He is a well-versed tech professional and an accomplished senior executive with over two decades of specialised experience growing and managing businesses.

Oye possesses interdisciplinary experience, having worked in the technology, financial, FMCG and entertainment sectors.

He is reputed for developing digital solutions for issues. He is a venture builder and a pioneer of several businesses.