Demand for sophisticated interior designs in homes, offices rising in Nigeria – Joy Esi

In the competitive and often male-dominated world of business, few women manage to carve out a space that is both commanding and elegant. Joy Esi, the Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Reflexion Interior Ltd, stands as a shining example of what it means to be a leader who embodies strength without compromising femininity. With a presence that is as intelligent as it is modest, she carries herself with a rare elegance and class that sets her apart. Joy Esi has made her mark in the industry, demonstrating that success in leadership is not just about breaking through barriers but also about redefining them on your own terms. We had a sit-down with her and here are excerpts of here thoughts on the furniture business.

Can you tell us more about yourself and Crystal Reflexion Interior Ltd?

My name is Joy Esi, and I’m an entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Crystal Reflexion, a company that was founded in October 2008 out of my passion for design and creating beautiful interiors. We specialize in offering a wide range of colourful interior design services, including furniture, kitchen, room, and lighting designs. While we primarily cater to high-end clientele, our pricing could also be accommodating and accessible to other clients who appreciate quality.

What are the factors that have affected your business and the furniture industry as a whole?

There are various intervening factors that affect the furniture industry. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic was quite disruptive for businesses, including ours. The economic situation was already challenging, and the pandemic further slowed down business, especially during the lockdown. Fortunately, the worst-case scenarios predicted for Africa and Nigeria did not come to pass, and with the rollout of vaccines, businesses rebounded. However, the forex exchange rate is the big elephant in the room now. The furniture industry, like many others, almost came to a standstill due to the high inflationary trends that have gone through the roof. This high exchange rate suppresses investment and erodes the purchasing power of citizens. However, we have to remain optimist, with hopes that our economy would not only remain resilient but recover.

How would you assess the interior decoration sector in Nigeria so far?

The interior decoration sector in Nigeria is growing and evolving rapidly. Since we entered the market in 2010, the landscape has continuously transformed. With rising incomes and increasing awareness, there’s a significant demand for more sophisticated designs in homes and offices. I believe the interior decoration space has great potential for growth and development.

How do you evaluate the growth of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) globally, as it affects the furniture business especially in Nigeria?

The growth of ICT in Nigeria has indeed been phenomenal, keeping pace with global advancements. We leverage ICT and social media to raise awareness and attract clients. The response we get through our social media platforms is tremendous and encouraging, indicating that the ICT sector in Nigeria is thriving.

What are the key factors for running a successful business in Nigeria, particularly in your industry?

Several factors contribute to running a successful business in Nigeria. Firstly, the government needs to create an enabling environment through good policies and infrastructure development. Secondly, access to credit and cost of credit are key to business growth. The need to make it easy for businesses to access credit facilities at favourable rates is crucial for growth.

What challenges does your business face, and how can the government help create a more favourable environment?

One of the major challenges we face is the high cost of foreign exchange. The steep exchange rates significantly affect the prices of our products. Additionally, high excise and customs duties on imported materials for furniture and designs make it difficult for businesses to thrive. It would greatly help if the government could reduce these costs.

Where do you see your brand in the next five years in terms of growth, staff strength, and recognition?

With God’s help, we aim to reach the pinnacle of the furniture business. We aspire to be recognized on a global scale and be considered a world-class furniture company.

To achieve this, we plan to significantly expand our operations, both domestically and internationally.

In Nigeria, we aim to expand our presence to major cities across the country, increasing accessibility to our products and creating more job opportunities.

Do you have any advice for young people interested in starting a career in the interior decoration sector?

Understand from the beginning that you will face challenges. The journey of an entrepreneur is not easy, but with determination and passion, you can overcome obstacles and succeed.

Lastly, could you tell us a bit more about yourself?

I am Joy Esi, a graduate of Economics Statistics from the University of Benin. I love traveling and have a deep fascination with designs. If I hadn’t studied economics statistics, I would have pursued architecture because of my love for creating and designing.

How does it feel to be recognized for your business creativity, innovation, and quality service delivery?

It feels incredibly rewarding to be acknowledged in a market filled with numerous furniture showrooms and sellers. This recognition shows that Crystal Reflexion is on the right path and steadily carving out a prominent position in the furniture industry.

What are the vision and mission of Crystal Reflexion Interior Ltd?

Our vision is to become the leading choice for furniture collections and a source of inspiration in interior design. Our mission is to create value for our customers by offering innovative and high-quality interior furniture products.

What makes your brand unique?

Crystal Reflexion is known for its innovative designs and high-quality products. We work closely with our clients to create furniture that is not only comfortable but also tailored to meet their individual tastes.