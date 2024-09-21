Crypto adoption, developers in focus at the African Bitcoin conference 2024

The African Bitcoin conference 2024 is set to accelerate the growth of African developers and cryptocurrency adoption in Africa.

The upcoming conference in partnership with BTrust, a non-profit organisation focused on decentralizing the development of Bitcoin software will feature a day for developers across Africa.

The ‘Btrust Developer Day’ which will take place on December 8, 2024, at the JW Marriott Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya aims to offer an exclusive platform for African developers and subject matter experts to explore the immense potential of Bitcoin technology and its applications.

Abubakar Nur Khalil, CEO BTrust speaking about the conference said ABC has been recognised as a premier gathering of top thought-leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, developers, and pioneers in the African Bitcoin industry, creating an ecosystem for all to learn and network.

“Through ABC, Bitcoiners on the continent meet and collaborate with the broader Bitcoin ecosystem, further sharpening their knowledge and skills, and building solutions that prioritize the local African context.

“The Btrust Developer Day will be an integral part and key opening of the annual continental conference, proposing activities and opportunities for developers to engage and learn more about Bitcoin open-source development,” Khalil said

The day-long conference is designed to inspire developers, provide information and access to the latest technical advancements, and highlight the opportunities within the African Bitcoin ecosystem.

As the African Bitcoin landscape rapidly evolves, empowering the next generation of developers is critical for driving innovation and shaping the future of Bitcoin on the continent.

Citing the success of the 2023 Developer Track, Btrust said it is commited to promoting Bitcoin-driven innovation through the continued implementation of the Developer Day.

Participants will have a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders, connect with like-minded professionals, and gain practical insights into Bitcoin’s open-source development ecosystem and effectively leveraging Bitcoin technology.

“The event will feature experienced Bitcoin developers and educators who will share their expertise through a blend of talks, hands-on workshops, showcases, and round-table discussions.”

Farida Nabourema , converner of ABC commenting on the partnership with Btrust said “Btrust consistently demonstrates its dedication to empowering Bitcoin developers across Africa. Initiatives like this provide a platform for African developers to not only showcase their skills globally but also collaborate with industry leaders to build groundbreaking solutions that address critical challenges on the continent through Bitcoin’s transformative technology.”