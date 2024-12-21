Crimson Power secures 200kWp solar project for Iroto Conference Centre

Crimson Power Ltd, a leading solar solutions EPC company, has secured a contract to design, supply, and install a 200kWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system at the Iroto Conference Centre in Ogun State. The project will provide reliable, off-grid solar energy to improve efficiency and sustainability at the facility.

Commenting on the contract, Crimson Power’s Managing Director, Mr Julian Bassey, said: “This project reaffirms our position as a trusted provider of solar solutions in Nigeria. We are committed to delivering projects on schedule and within budget. With the leadership of our COO, Engr George Anijah-Obi, I am confident we will meet the 12-week target.”

The installation will commence in the second week of December 2024, with a completion timeline of 12 weeks. It will include a ground-mounted array of 360 solar panels, supported by three hybrid inverters with a combined capacity of 150kW (50kW each). The system will also feature three high-voltage lithium-ion batteries, each with a 50kWh capacity, ensuring an uninterrupted three-phase power supply.

The Iroto Conference Centre, managed by the Educational Cooperation Society (ECS), is investing in renewable energy to support its sustainability goals. This initiative aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy independence. The solar installation reflects ECS’s commitment to reducing operational costs and its environmental impact.

The system is projected to offset 50 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This will result in significant cost savings for the Iroto Conference Centre, ensuring a consistent and efficient energy supply for its operations.

The project strengthens Crimson Power’s foothold in Nigeria’s renewable energy industry. The company continues to seek opportunities to deliver similar and larger-scale projects that address the country’s energy challenges.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

