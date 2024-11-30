Consistency is the foundation for growth, achievement in any field – Amusi

Amarachi Amusi (Ashmusy) can be described as a woman with many hats and finds a way to not only balance all but bring excellence to it. Amusi is a sales influencer, content creator, and actor with a doctorate in philosophy in real estate, a multiple-award winner, entrepreneur, CEO of Diamond Crest Homes, Magic Revive amongst other businesses.

She is also a Global Entrepreneurship Festival ambassador, member of Forbes Black Community, La Mode Magazine’s Fashion producer of the year and many more.

In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, she speaks on how she stays inspired as a content creator and how women can successfully build their career and achieve their goals in life.

Take us through your creative process when creating contents, how do you stay inspired and keep your ideas fresh?

As a creative, my talent has grown significantly over time, thanks to consistent practice. After all, practice makes perfect. Inspiration can come from anything, even something as simple as a ball. For example, imagine a ball hitting a car, causing the driver to fall out and hit their head on a trailer it’s the kind of scenario that sparks an idea out of nowhere. My brain is wired to think of ideas, whether intentionally or not, because creativity has become second nature to me through years of repetition. Even when I am not actively trying, thoughts just flow because it is part of who I am.

I stay inspired by keeping my content fresh for my followers. I understand that people can get bored with repetition, so I am always looking for new angles. That’s why I started the house tour content, asking people whether they rent or own their homes. I noticed that my audience was getting tired of the usual local character skits, and the shift paid off. When I see that a particular concept is wearing out or my engagement is dropping, I change to something new.

This year, I tried a cooking show and a reality show. Some ideas worked, while others didn’t and that’s okay. Being an entertainer means continuously evolving and exploring different concepts to keep the audience entertained and engaged.

With so many influencers emerging, how do you differentiate yourself and maintain your authenticity in the industry?

I don’t need to put conscious effort into maintaining my authenticity because it’s a part of who I am. I have been in this space for a while, and now that I have grown as an influencer, I understand my place. (For instance, if I see someone like Ini Edo, I would never act like we are equals or try to compete with her in any way. She is a legend, a veteran, I grew up watching her, and I respect her achievements deeply)

Similarly, for the emerging influencers today, they know they have watched me building my brand. I have been consistently creating content and running adverts since 2018, 2019, and 2020. They have seen my journey and know I have put in the work over the years.

For me, consistently posting content and staying active isn’t about proving anything to anyone. I have already established myself. It’s about maintaining my relevance, continuing to grow, and evolving in this ever-changing space. They all see and know that.

How has your acting career influenced you as an influencer ?

My influencing career has significantly impacted my acting career, and in a positive way. Influencing came first for me. It helped me build an audience, gain attention, and establish a name for myself. So now that I am back into acting, I am not starting out as a beginner or an upcoming actress. I already have a foundation, the recognition, the career, and the image I have built over time.

What’s great is that my work as an influencer started positively and has seamlessly translated into the movie industry. It has given me an edge, helping me connect with audiences and enhancing my presence in the acting world.

How do you handle the pressure that comes with being in the public eye?

In the beginning it wasn’t easy, it was overwhelming and surprising. When I would go out, people would call my name, ‘Ashmusy,’ and want to take pictures with me. It was a lot to take in. I would smile, take the pictures, and cooperate with them, but once I got back home, I would sit and think, Wow, this is really happening.

Now, I am used to it. The pressure of being recognized and in the spotlight has become normal for me. I don’t feel pressured anymore, except for those rare occasions when I am trending especially if it’s due to a scandal. In those moments, I might feel a little pressured, especially on the first day, depending on what it’s about. But even that fades quickly.

I have learned to embrace my reality as a star. Being in the limelight comes with its ups and downs, and I accept that. No matter how good you are, there will always be backlashes. Even Jesus faced criticism and hardship, but it ultimately led to greater things. That’s just how life works.

For me, there’s no such thing as negative pressure. I’ve come to see that every situation, whether good or bad, has its own advantages, and I’ve learned to make peace with both.

Are there any specific values or messages you want to give through your platform as an influencer?

My core values are centered on empowerment, hard work, and breaking stereotypes. First, I believe that anyone can achieve their dreams, no matter who they are, as long as they stay focused and committed.

Second, consistency is the ultimate key to success. You can’t excel in any business or career without it. Just like communication is crucial in a relationship, consistency is the foundation for growth and achievement in any field.

Finally, I am passionate about addressing a harmful mindset in our society, the assumption that young, successful women must have achieved their success through a man or by compromising their values. This is not only unfair but completely false. It’s one of the reasons I started the Boss Up Empowerment Program. I want young women to know they can build their careers, grow their businesses, and succeed on their own merit just like men do. We’re all humans, with brains and hands capable of great things.

I hope more people, especially in Africa, can let go of this mindset and recognize the true potential of women to succeed independently

Your brands reaches a diverse audience especially by young Nigerian women, what’s one message you hope they take from your journey?

I want people to know that success comes through hard work, perseverance, and consistency. As a woman, you don’t need to do bad things to be successful.

How do you see social media evolving and what role do you think influencers like yourself will play in the future?

Social media is evolving at a rapid pace, with new trends and changes happening all the time. There are many young influencers emerging, and I wish them all the best. As influencers, we have a unique ability to play a significant role in shaping conversations, spreading important messages, and guiding people. With the large audiences we’ve built, we have the power to influence everything from politics to religion, and encourage others to make the right choices. This truly is the era of social media.

Marriage is often a topic of interest for your fans, how do you balance your personal life in demands of your career?

Over the years, I have learned to balance my career, business, and personal life. I am not new to this journey, and I have realized that while it’s important to dedicate time to my work, I also need to make space for my personal life, including finding love. It hasn’t been easy, though my love life hasn’t been the smoothest. Just when I think I have found someone who’s right for me, something happens, and I have to start over again. Sometimes, it feels like it is spiritual.

I think part of the challenge is that some men are intimidated by being with a public figure. They worry about the attention, the speculation, or the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight. There’s also this fear that celebrity marriages don’t last, which can make it difficult to find the right partner.

But right now, I focus on my family, friends, and career. I trust that the right man will come at the right time, and when he does, it will be lasting and meaningful. I am confident in my career, and I am thankful for the growth and success I have achieved so far.

You have collaborated with lots of notable brands, personalities, how does these collaborations influence your goals and the direction of your brand?

I have had the pleasure of collaborating with brands and individuals who align perfectly with my values and brand, including fellow comedians like Broda Shaggy, Lasisi Elenu, Sydney Talker, and many others. We connect because we’re all influencers, and our content complements each other. These collaborations feel great because we share similar goals and have mutual respect for each other’s work.

I have watched some of them grow before me, while others joined the scene after me, but what’s most important is that we are all growing together. They have become more than just colleagues to me, they have become friends. Our collaborations feel natural and truly align with my brand.

Looking back on your journey, is there a specific challenge or anything that has taught you an important lesson?

To be honest, this year hasn’t been without its challenges. Launching my YouTube channel officially has been both rewarding and difficult. I have spent a fair amount of money and, at times, lost just as much. Through it, I have learned that it’s important to test the waters with your audience before committing big resources. It’s crucial to see if your audience connects with it before fully investing, so you don’t end up spending on content that doesn’t resonate.

I have also learned the value of clear communication with clients. My goofy personality was sometimes misinterpreted earlier this year, and I was labeled in ways that didn’t reflect who I truly am. I believe with time, that perception will change.

Despite these challenges, I have grown so much, and I am committed to learning from every experience. I am still growing, and I will continue to improve and do better.

What advice will you give to young Nigerian women who look up to you and the truth about the entertainment industry?

First and foremost, it’s important to be unique in what you do. You can’t expect a different result if you are doing what everyone else is doing. Find your own content, something that works for you and aligns with your brand and personality. Stay true to yourself and be consistent.

It’s also crucial to not let humiliation or intimidation affect you. Don’t make room for distractions, stay focused on your goals. Once you maintain that focus, you will undoubtedly achieve what you set out to do.

What legacy do you wish to leave behind?

The legacy I hope to leave behind is one that challenges the narrative that women must compromise their values to achieve success. I want to show that it’s possible to make money, achieve your goals, and build your life without having to resort to unethical means. I am proud to say that I have never had to sleep with any man for money, and I take great pride in that.

My story is meant to inspire others, especially women, to believe that with hard work, consistency, perseverance, and faith, they can overcome any challenge or distraction and still reach their goals. You don’t need to do anything illegal or compromise your integrity to succeed. I am truly grateful to God for blessing me with wisdom, and I hope my journey serves as a source of inspiration to others.

Share