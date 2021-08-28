Come and trade with farmers at good prices & enjoy live music/ local food vendors in Abuja

On August 29th 2021, Amana CSA Day brings together farmers and impact conscious buyers who want to source directly from farmers at affordable prices, while enjoying a wonderful festive atmosphere that is supported by live music and local food vendors.

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) links farmers and customers in their local community. It is a system based on mutual trust, with the aim of giving farming communities more stability while reconnecting the people to their food sources.

Register for the event here https://amanacsa.eventbrite.com