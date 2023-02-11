Chef Vee: Providing innovative culinary experience in hospitality industry

Chef Vee, an entrepreneur, restaurant consultant and one of Nigeria’s finest culinary experts is passionate about providing innovative solutions in the hospitality industry.

Chef Vee’s goal is to help key stakeholders in the hospitality business build and maintain relevance through reinventing themselves, and ensuring that their customers enjoy a consistent wholesome experience whenever they walk through their doors.

She recently hosted a number of media personalities to an exclusive culinary experience that took them through an exciting and unconventional brunch menu alongside great conversations about the Nigerian hospitality space, with Lagos as a focus.

The meeting was aimed to introduce Chef Vee to the media space and explore collaborations opportunities

Born in the USA and raised between Lagos and London, Chef Vee’s niche is european-asian cuisine with elements of West African.

The meeting had in attendance Tolu Ogundeko, Digital content creator; Jennifer ObiUvwebi, Editor Tomorrow’s Woman; Sunkami, Founder of The Lagos Weekender and Oreva Akpobore, Contributor at Vanguard Allure amongst others.

The guests were treated to a 2-course brunch menu put together by Chef Vee. When asked if she was solely concentrated on the nutritional benefits of a meal, Chef VEE explained that as much as the nutritional value of a meal is important , she also loves to explore flavors so that the meal is enjoyable.

She does not believe in reducing one aspect of food over the other one focusing so much on a type of meal.

The guest commented on the burst of flavors and how lovely the meal tasted. They also loved that the meals were quite filling.

Guests also shared their unique experiences of the hospitality space in Lagos.

They spoke of both positive and negative impressions that they had, and what could be done to improve customer experience in the hospitality space.

Some of the guests commented that most restaurants are more focused on the aesthetics and ambiance than the actual food and kitchen space.

This is one of the things Chef Vee hopes to help improve upon as a restaurant and food consultant. She is hoping to change the dynamic of how people perceive the Nigerian hospitality space.