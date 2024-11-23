Chaos in the Ring: Showcasing African talent on a global stage

Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group has outlined the broader vision behind ‘Chaos in the Ring,’ noting that the event will showcase African talents on the global stage.

“I want us to see this event as our very own. It’s not just about the Balmoral Group—it’s about empowering individuals, transforming the lives of our boxers, and showcasing African talent on a global stage,” he said during a press conference to announce the event put together by Game Rush, the sports and entertainment arm of Balmoral Group.

“We are committed to promoting our fighters to international levels, creating opportunities for them to shine while changing the narrative of boxing in Nigeria. To achieve that, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism.”

The second edition of its flagship boxing event, ‘Chaos in the Ring,’ scheduled for December 26, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, promises an electrifying showcase of boxing talent from across Africa and beyond.

Following the resounding success of last year’s inaugural edition, the upcoming event aims to deliver an even bigger spectacle. It will feature fighters from four African nations—South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, and Tanzania. An international referee from Belgium will also be present, adding prestige to the event.

The event will feature several high-stakes title bouts, including the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) African Featherweight Title and the UWCB Continental Title, cementing its status as a premier boxing event.

One of the headline fighters, Rilwan Lawal, added to the excitement with a bold message to his opponent: “Get ready because you are not in my calibre, and I am ready to take you back to boxing school! Everyone should be ready to watch the fight because I am bringing total chaos to the ring!”

Remi Aboderin, Secretary of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, expressed confidence in the calibre of the matchups, saying, “These fights are going to be superb. The boxers are training hard, and I can confidently say they will deliver a show.”

This year’s lineup promises a thrilling night of boxing, with each bout being a title fight. Fans can expect fierce competition, showcasing top-tier athleticism and skill, while the presence of an international referee underscores the event’s commitment to fairness and global standards.

Game Rush, under the Balmoral Group, continues to be a force in sports innovation, dedicated to nurturing grassroots talent and fostering the next generation of athletes. This year’s ‘Chaos in the Ring’ is set to elevate the sport of boxing, celebrating African fighters on a global platform.

