Catalysts for Change: How AfterHer Is transforming the narrative for women in Nigeria

In an era where ’empowerment’ risks becoming a buzzword, AfterHer is boldly challenging the status quo. It isn’t merely facilitating financial and digital literacy; it is igniting a movement that reshapes narratives, uplifts women, and equips the next generation of female leaders with essential skills to navigate a complex world. In Nigeria, where cultural norms frequently restrict women’s potential, its work is both timely and essential.

The underlying problem: A call to action

Women comprise 50 percent of the global population yet are often sidelined in discussions about economic development and digital advancement. In Nigeria, over 60 percent of women remain unbanked, and only a small fraction possesses essential digital skills (World Bank, 2021).

This disparity is not just a statistic; it is a barrier that perpetuates poverty and stifles growth. AfterHer, an NGO with a mission is to equip african women with digital and financial literacy skills, online safety amongst others, view this as a crisis that demands immediate action.

The social and economic fabric of our communities hinges on women’s empowerment. As people gather to discuss the future, questions that should arise are: Who is telling the stories of women? Who shapes the policies that govern their lives?

Why equipping young girls is critical

AfterHer’s recent event at Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, exemplifies its commitment to nurturing young female talent. By teaching financial management and digital safety, it is not merely imparting skills; the NGO is cultivating confidence and self-reliance. Imagine young women entering adulthood, not only armed with knowledge but empowered to make informed decisions that shape their futures.

To date, AfterHer has trained over 3,000 women and girls across Nigeria in essential financial and digital skills. Early education in financial literacy leads to long-term economic independence. When girls learn about budgeting, saving, and investing, they become financially savvy women who contribute to their families and communities. This is how it ignites change and create ripple effects that extend beyond individual lives.

Celebrating the Eradication of Poverty: A Collaborative Event

Recently, AfterHer partnered with organizations to commemorate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, an event that highlighted the critical intersection of gender equality and economic empowerment.

Genevive Obi , Catalyst in Chief, AfterHer said the celebration brought together women from various backgrounds to discuss the unique challenges they face and the solutions that can be created together.

“Through workshops, panel discussions, grants and storytelling sessions, we empowered participants to recognize their role in the fight against poverty and to leverage their collective experiences as tools for change.

“This event fostered community and solidarity, underscoring the importance of collective action in our efforts to eradicate poverty,” Obi said.

The AfterHer Pillars: A Framework for Transformation

She stressed at the core of AfterHer’s mission are four catalyst pillars: Financial & Digital Literacy Online Safety,

Representation, and Storytelling.

Each pillar, she said represents a critical facet of our comprehensive approach to empowering women and girls.

“Financial & Digital Literacy: We teach not only the “how” but also the “why” behind financial decisions and digital engagement. Understanding these tools is fundamental to breaking free from dependency and navigating the modern economy.

“Online Safety: In a digital age where threats lurk behind screens, we prioritize online safety. Our workshops empower women to protect their identities, navigate online spaces securely, and leverage technology to enhance their lives without fear.

“Representation: It’s insufficient to teach skills; we must also ensure that women are represented in every conversation. By elevating women’s voices and experiences, we challenge stereotypes and foster a culture of inclusivity.

“Storytelling: Every woman has a story worth telling. We harness the power of narrative to inspire and mobilize, showcasing the strength, resilience, and brilliance of women. Through storytelling, we foster connections and build a community that champions change,” Obi explained.

Faith as a Catalyst for Change

In addition to practical skills training, the participants view faith as a powerful tool for shifting mindsets and inspiring action.

She said faith plays a significant role in shaping cultural identities, we believe that faith can empower women to take bold steps toward their aspirations. By integrating faith into our narrative, we encourage women to draw strength from their beliefs as they pursue economic empowerment and personal growth.

“Looking ahead, we plan to collaborate with organizations, policymakers, faith leaders and all relevant stakeholders to challenge and transform the norms that limit women.

“Together, we can leverage the influence of faith communities to promote gender equality and support women’s journeys toward empowerment,” she added.

