CAF Cup: Enyimba climbs tight-rope with loss to Al Masry

Many Nigerian football fans, especially supporters of the Enyimba International of Aba were disappointed as their darling club crumbled against Al Masry of Egypt in their first group match of CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday, November 27.

The People’s Elephant kick-started their race to winning CAF Confederation Cup in the group stage in a losing note falling 2-0 at Al Masry of Egypt.

Mahmoud Hamada’s brace, one in each half of the 90 minutes ensured that the home team took the maximum three points at the Suez Canal Stadium in Port Said.

Hamada opened the scoring after just five minutes, before he grabbed his double on 74 minutes leaving a defensively confused Enyimba team looking bambosed.

Ani Ozoemena, Enyimba’s goalkeeper’s excellent performance ensured that the losing margin remained at 2-0 as he pulled off several top saves in the second half.

The People’s Elephant will welcome the defending champions, Zamalek FC of Egypt on December 8 in their next group match, and loss will certainly put Enyimba’s qualification in jeapody.

Going by Enyimba’s approach in their first group, it was obvious that the team was not ready for the challenges ahead as they lacked organisation in their defence and were goal shy upfront.

Olaniyi Tolulope, a football fan who spoke with BusinessDay said that Enyimba’s 2-0 loss to Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup has cast doubt on their ability to progress from Group D, especially with Zamalek, a formidable opponent, up next.

“While Enyimba boasts an impressive CAF history, including two Champions League titles (2003, 2004) and a Super Cup win in 2004, the Confederation Cup remains elusive.

“Their December 8, 2024, home fixture against Zamalek will be critical to their qualification hopes. To keep their campaign alive, Enyimba must neutralize Zamalek’s strengths which includes strong midfield, defense and attacking. The People’s Elephant should also capitalise on home advantage,” he said.

Reuben Okorie, an Aba-based Enyimba supporter however believes that his darling team could still spring surprises in the Group D remaining matches to qualify for the knock-out stage.

“On a normal day, Enyimba will beat Zamalek, and Black Bulls. I’m also sure they will pick up the three points at home against Al Masry in the return fixture.

“I think it’s wrong to write off Enyimba like that, though they could have done better in Egypt. I see them correcting their lapses; Enyimba will qualify from the group,” he said.

Similarly, Ikechi Isinguzo believes the People’s Elephant still have what it takes to qualify from the group.

“Enyimba didn’t play that bad, though the Egyptian club played better. Their next opponent, Zamalek of Egypt has always been a force to reckon with in African club football.

“The possibility of Enyimba defeating Zamalek in their next game is slim. However, in football, anything can happen, it’s not over yet, the Aba Elephants can turn the tide positively,” he said.

Former African Champions League champions failed to give a good account of themselves against Al Masry in a game many expected the Nigerian team to win or at least get a draw and take advantage of their home matches to scale through.

Despite entering the game at the Suez Stadium with full confidence, the People’s Elephant fiddled out in the second half throughout the duration.

