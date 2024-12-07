Business aviation is a critical enabler for progress – CEO of Vivajets

… sponsors Africa Financial Summit

Chukwuerika Achum, CEO of Vivajets has said that business aviation is not just a service; it’s a critical enabler for progress, as It connects leaders, ideas, and opportunities, helping to shape a brighter future for Africa.

Achum who stated this while disclosing the company’s sponsorship of the

Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) 2024 said through the sponsorship, Vivajets aims to underscore the transformative power of business aviation in fostering connectivity, driving innovation, and overcoming barriers to collaboration across Africa.

The summit scheduled to take place from December 9 to 10 in Casablanca, Morocco, brings together policymakers, regulators, and financial industry leaders to explore strategies for building an efficient, inclusive, and sustainable financial sector in Africa.

Vivajets has seen rapid growth and is now expanding its global footprint, building a reputation.

At the summit, Vivajets will exhibit its innovative offerings and engage in networking to connect with key stakeholders.

This follows a series of recent milestones, including its prominent role at the Lagos Fashion Week 2024, where the company showcased its newly designed cabin crew uniforms. Created by Ivorian designer Loza Maléombho, known for her work in Beyoncé’s Black is King, the collection celebrates African heritage through contemporary fashion.

“Inspired by the African Kinkeliba tree, the uniforms reflect a seamless blend of elegance, luxury, and cultural pride,” said Maléombho. Speaking on this collaboration, Achum remarked, “Our partnership with Loza Maléombho aligns with our values of creativity and sophistication. Through initiatives like these, we’re redefining the image of African aviation on the global stage.”

Driving African Integration through Aviation

At the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda earlier this year, Achum emphasized the role of business aviation in promoting regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Aviation bypasses the geographical and logistical barriers that have hindered Africa’s development, enabling hassle-free collaboration for leaders and businesses across the continent,” he stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Tejumade Salami, COO of Vivajets, added, “We are democratising private aviation, ensuring more leaders and organisations can harness its benefits to drive growth and transformation in Africa.”

Vivajets at AFIS 2024: A Vision for Africa’s Future

By supporting AFIS, Vivajets says it reinforces its mission to contribute to Africa’s development. The summit, founded by Jeune Afrique Media Group and the Africa CEO Forum, focuses on fostering dialogue to transform Africa’s financial sector and support sustainable growth.

“Vivajets believes in the power of connectivity, not just in aviation but also in ideas and innovation,” Salami noted. “We’re excited to collaborate with financial leaders at AFIS to explore how we can collectively unlock Africa’s potential.”

As Africa’s financial industry goes through transformation, Vivajets says it continues to position itself as a trusted partner for leaders and organizations seeking to understand the continent’s evolving industry.

