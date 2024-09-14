Buildmacex Expo: Omolola Hunkuten advocates for innovations to tackle housing challenges

Omolola Hunkuten, head of projects at Spazio Ideale, has said there is a need for modern methods and affordability in unlocking sustainable and accessible housing opportunities.

This was disclosed during her keynote address at the Building, Construction, and Machinery Expo (Buildmacex) 2024.

Speaking on “Addressing Affordable Housing Challenges through Reforms in the Construction Industry” on September 6, 2024, Hunkuten stressed the importance of embracing innovation and technology to address the growing demand for housing.

She also discussed Spazio Ideale’s approach to designing tech-enabled furniture for home comfort, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable and accessible living solutions.

The event brought together thought leaders in the architecture, building, and construction industries, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Hunkuten’s address was well-received by attendees, who praised her insightful perspectives on affordable housing and innovative construction solutions.

Hunkuten, a seasoned Project Management professional with a strong background in Building Technology, emphasized the critical role of the construction industry in providing affordable housing solutions.

She highlighted the need for innovative approaches, such as prefabrication, modular construction, and sustainable materials, to reduce construction costs and increase efficiency.

Hunkuten also called for government reforms to address regulatory hurdles, improve access to financing, and streamline land acquisition processes. She emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and government incentives to encourage investment in affordable housing projects.

In her speech, Hunkuten shared case studies of successful affordable housing initiatives both in Nigeria and internationally, highlighting the potential for significant impact through effective policies and implementation.

One of the case studies she discussed was the Edo State Affordable Housing Project, which has successfully added housing units to the market, easing the housing deficit in the region.

She also highlighted the N15 Billion Housing Project in Lagos and the Federal Government’s Social Housing Scheme as examples of successful initiatives in Nigeria.

Internationally, Hunkuten referenced the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in Singapore, the Swedish Social Housing Model, and the German Social Housing and Housing Allowances program as examples of effective affordable housing initiatives.