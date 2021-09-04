BUA, MMM ERBA of Turkey sign agreement to construct 2,000tons/day Plaster (Gypsum Powder) Manufacturing Plant

Lagos, 30aug2021 – BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading industrial companies, is set to commence the construction of a 2,000tons/day Plaster of Paris (Gypsum Powder) production plant. This was made known during the signing of an agreement between BUA and MMM Erba Makina of Turkey – one of the world’s leading equipment suppliers for plaster production, to supply the equipment for the plant. Upon completion in 2022, BUA’s P.O.P (gypsum powder) production plant will be Nigeria’s largest plaster (gypsum powder) production facility.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA, said that this signing marked another milestone in BUA’s journey to becoming Africa’s leading manufacturing and infrastructure company. “We are pleased to sign this agreement with a world leader in Plaster manufacturing machinery, MMM Erba Makina, to build our 2,000tons per day P.O.P. gypsum powder manufacturing plant which we expect to be completed in 2022. We are confident in their expertise, quality of equipment and capacity to deliver on schedule. On completion, this plant will further deepen our involvement in the entire housing infrastructure value chain in Nigeria and the West African region.”

In his comments, Melih Baran Kilic, Chairman of MMM Erba expressed excitement at the opportunity to work in Nigeria with BUA Group. “We intend to bring our wealth of experience in delivering some of the world’s best plaster plants to bring this project to completion on schedule.”, he added.

BUA is one of Africa’s largest manufacturing, mining, foods, and infrastructure conglomerates with its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. Established in 1988 by industrialist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA currently has significant assets and business interests in Cement Manufacturing, Construction, Real Estate, Quarrying & Mining amongst other.