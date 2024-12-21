Bringing Hope: A community transformed at Project Feed 1000

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, the Shogunle Community Town Hall in Lagos buzzed with laughter and excitement as the Clare Cares Foundation, led by Clare Ezeakacha, brought hope and happiness to hundreds through its annual Project Feed 1000 initiative.

This year’s event not only fed the needy but also enriched lives with creative activities, support for single mothers, and memorable moments of kindness and generosity.

The Clare Cares Foundation celebrated its commitment to giving back with a host of new activities, making this year’s Project Feed 1000 one to remember.

The event featured exciting additions like fun games, bouncing castles, popcorn, ice cream, and candy stands. “We are introducing fun and exciting games, bouncing castles, popcorn, ice cream, and candy stands. We will also be reaching out to single mothers with food items,” Clare Ezeakacha announced ahead of the event.

One of the highlights was a sip-and-paint session designed for children to showcase their creativity. Paintings created by young participants were auctioned off, with proceeds directly supporting the children’s educational needs. “The money generated will be given to the owners of the drawings,” Ezeakacha shared.

In a statement reflecting on the event, Clare Ezeakacha expressed her delight at its success. “The Feed 1000 event in 2024 was a resounding success, and I am overjoyed by the incredible turnout. We introduced a range of exciting activities, including a medical outreach for the elderly, a bouncing castle, and a popcorn stand for the kids. The day was filled with fun and engaging games for children, young adults, and mothers alike.”

Ezeakacha highlighted the Sip and Paint session as one of the day’s most meaningful moments. Four talented teenagers had their artworks auctioned, with proceeds helping fund their school fees. The event also featured gift distributions sponsored by generous individuals, further amplifying the festive atmosphere.

“The Clare Cares team was exceptional, carrying out their responsibilities with efficiency and dedication, ensuring everything ran smoothly. The event was well-organized, and the decorum displayed throughout the day was impressive. Seeing the happiness on the faces of the children made all the efforts worthwhile,” she added.

The success of Project Feed 1000 underscores Clare Cares Foundation’s continued commitment to community empowerment, bringing joy and support to those in need.

