Bridge pupils are 6 times top performers at National Examination

Bridge International Academies’ pupils made history once again by clinching top spots in the national common entrance examination for a record-breaking sixth consecutive year.

Foyinsola Akinjayeju, managing director of Bridge International Academies made this known recently when she said that Akodu Abdulquayyum Akinola emerged as the top-performing pupil at school, with an impressive score of 198.

According to Akinjayeju, Abdulquayyum’s achievement is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the effectiveness of Bridge’s innovative teaching methods and curriculum.

“We are incredibly proud of Abdulquayyum and all our pupils who have demonstrated exceptional academic excellence. This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our pupils, teachers, and staff who strive for excellence every day,” Akinjayeju said.

Abdulquayyum’s result is closely followed by that of Alima Osunfowora, who emerged as the best-performing female with a total score of 185.

Ndu Adaeze Ziva and Oyekan Olaoluwa Ezekiel were tied for third place with a total score of 179.

“The gender balance of the list of our top performers illustrates our commitment to equity, such that both boys and girls enjoy equal opportunity to quality education in all of our schools,” the managing director added.

Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, the manager of academics at Bridge Nigeria in her speech said that the academy is committed to ensuring every child has access to a life-changing education.

“We will continue to invest in our teachers, technology, and infrastructure to provide a nurturing learning environment that encourages pupils to excel academically and helps them develop essential skills for a successful future,” she said.

Abdulquayyum, the top scorer expressed his delight for emerging the overall best in the examination.

“I feel excited and happy being the overall best performer at Bridge International Academies and I am super proud of myself. I want to thank my teacher and my parents for supporting me on this journey,” he said.

Since 2019, Bridge pupils have consistently excelled in the national common entrance examination, securing top positions in national rankings and gaining admission to top secondary schools across Nigeria.

This year’s results reaffirm the effectiveness of the academy’s approach to learning, combining high-quality teaching, data-driven instruction, and personalised learning.

Meanwhile, Alexander Tarhe-Veyan is this year’s highest performing pupil at Bridge with a total score of 188. Earlier in the year, Alexander came first place in ‘The Ultimate Mathematics Ambassador’ (TUMA) competition out of over 1,800 pupils.

He also participated in the Deeper Life High School Entrance Examination where he topped the list with an amazing 92 percent score.

Alexander was closely followed by Divine Chinonso Mcanthony, who is also the best-performing female Bridge pupil. She had a total score of 186. This year, 121 Bridge pupils registered for the examination, 61 males and 60 females.

The result of the examination further proves the learning equity at Bridge as girls made the same leap in learning as boys.

Bridge International Academies is a network of community schools that provides access to quality, affordable education to underserved communities in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and India.

It opened its first school in 2015 and has since then delivered life-changing education to pupils in underserved communities through 46 schools presently operating in Lagos and Osun States.

The academy leverages technology to deliver quality education; efficient monitoring and evaluation programs for teachers and efficient monitoring and evaluation of pupil performance. Bridge Nigeria knows when teachers are in classrooms and when lessons are delivering results.