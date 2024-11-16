Boost for tourism, travel as Lagos welcomes new Martell Tower

Recently, another edifice was added to Lagos’ tourism attractions after the Maison Martell unveiled its experiential hub, The Martell Tower.

The creative edifice which sits conspicuously beside Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos is a one-of-a-kind structure that houses different brand experiences and keeps in line with the brand’s ethos of constantly making bold and audacious moves that challenges the status quo.

The edifice showcases all facets of Maison Martell and takes the consumer on a journey of discovery.

The story of the brand’s vision of cultural significance, creativity, potential, how it strives to re-energise and master equity and show prestige and leadership is told within the walls of the building. Every detail within the building tells an inspiring story.

The Martell Tower conveys Martell’s vision to become a cultural architect in Nigeria and globally.

The Martell Tower Experience unveiling was an exhilarating journey through luxury lifestyle, music, and culture, drawing a crowd of distinguished guests across various industries. Attendees entered through the Pavilion, where they were greeted with the Fine L’Eau cocktail, setting the tone for an evening of sophistication.

As guests began their ascent, they were transported to L’Atelier – Art of Cognac & Boutique on the ground floor, the first of its kind in Africa. Here, they were invited to shop exclusive Martell offerings, from the accessible Martell VS to the L’Or De Jean, alongside unique merchandise, including finely woven silk scarves and rare perfumes that captured Martell’s essence of luxury and exclusivity.

Moving up to L’Atelier – Taste and Tour on the first floor, guests embarked on an immersive sensory journey through the world of Martell, exploring the nuances of Martell VS, and Martell Blue Swift. Enhancing the experience, each tasting was paired with carefully selected visual elements, crafting an atmosphere that was both dynamic and intimate.

Selected guests were then escorted to the second floor for the L’Atelier Mixology where they were able to get hands-on by crafting their own VS and MBS cocktails.

Under the guidance of Martell’s brand educators, guests blended personal touches into each drink, further immersing themselves in Martell’s spirit of creativity and audacity.

The journey continued to the third floor, where La Suite 1715 awaited, offering an exclusive tasting and pairing experience. Here, guests delved into the luxurious world of Martell’s range—XO, XXO, and L’Or De Jean—accompanied by a curated chocolate pairing that deepened the flavors and added a decadent touch.

Finally, the evening concluded on the breathtaking L’Horizon by Martell rooftop, with sweeping views of the Lagos skyline. Guests mingled under the night sky, enjoying signature Martell cocktails like the Coconut Sunrise, Swift and Spicy, and Nigerian Swift Sour, as live music filled the air. Each sip, paired with the view and ambiance, created unforgettable moments that left guests yearning for more.

The unveiling had the presence of prominent dignitaries and influencers including the likes of M.D of National Theatre, Tola Akerele, Fashion Designer Tolu Bali, Nightlife Entrepreneur, Cubana Chief Priest, Gastronomic Chef Eros, Kunle Remi, Stephanie Coker and more.

“We are happy to unveil The Martell Tower, an audacious pop-up that showcases experiences which speaks to Maison Martells courageous and bold legacy.” said Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, The Martell Tower.

Michael Ehindero, Martell’s Managing Director, encapsulated the spirit of the evening, saying, “The Martell Tower Experience represents our commitment to crafting unique experiences that blend heritage with modernity. Tonight, we didn’t just showcase our brand; we celebrated the audacious spirit that defines Martell, Lagos, and everyone here.”

This unveiling offered a rare experience, merging luxury and culture in an event that left everyone wanting to relive the evening’s elegance and grandeur.

“The Martell Tower Experience embodies our brand’s commitment to deepening understanding and appreciation for Martell’s legacy,” remarked Alex Combescot de Marsaguet.

“We’re thrilled to bring this experience to Lagos, where guests can explore the rich heritage and sophisticated craftsmanship of Martell, creating an unforgettable journey through our brand’s story.”

The Martell Tower Experience launch deploys exclusive glimpses into the world of Martell offering a rich tapestry of the brand. With the recent “Be the Standout Swift” campaign, Martell is a brand that challenges conventions and dares norms. The creation of the Martell Tower has once again defied the ordinary.

The oldest of the great cognac houses, founded by Jean Martell in 1715, Maison Martell is renowned for the finesse and elegance of its cognacs, the result of a legacy of savoir-faire handed down through nine generations.

Together with a passion for its craft and a profound attachment to the terroir, Maison Martell is defined by the audacity with which it has challenged convention to create new expressions of cognac, including the icon Martell Cordon Bleu in 1912.

The free spirit of the House is symbolised by its historic emblem: the swift. Martell’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its range of exceptional cognacs, including Martell Blue Swift, the first-ever cognac finished in bourbon casks. Martell is dedicated to celebrating art, culture, and the spirit of innovation, making the Martell Tower a natural extension of its values.

