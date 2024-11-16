Boost for impact storytelling as Pulse Narrative empowers Conservation Foundation

Pulse Narrative Media has empowered the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) team with skills to carry out impact reporting and strengthen their capacity to capture, analyse, and report data-driven stories that highlight the impact of the conservation.

The two-day intense training session used the ongoing Iko Esai Conservation Project, funded by the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), Germany, as a real-world case study.

It provided an immersive experience, covering critical areas like targeted communication for diverse stakeholders, and practical skills in smartphone photography and video editing.

“Our goal is to help organisations like NCF communicate their impact in ways that resonate. By using the Iko Esai Conservation Project as a real-time example, we equipped participants with actionable skills they can apply immediately,” Nora Agbakhamen, co-founder of Pulse Narrative Media, said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Onoja, director-general of NCF, said the training will have an immediate impact.

“I like the practicality of the training, and one could see the immediate effect. This is not a training that takes time before one can see the effect on the trainees; everything was hands-on, and one can see what the different groups produced at the end of two days,” Onoja said.

Uchenna Achunine, director of Business Development and Communication at NCF, highlighted the significance of the training.

“This programme has given our team the tools to amplify our projects and articulate our impact more effectively. Pulse Narrative Media tailored this experience precisely to our needs, and we’re already seeing its relevance,” he added.

Olaide Alli, head of Finance at NCF, also testified and said the training was highly interactive and relatable across various teams.

“I’ve gained invaluable skills to communicate effectively with our stakeholders, which will not only benefit NCF but also enhance my ability to communicate impact in any capacity,” he said.

Other faculty members also included support from Emmanuel Ejewule, a Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) specialist, and James Otihi, a media professional with DoughGee Studios.

Pulse Narrative Media also extended a one-month post-training support programme, ensuring that NCF’s communications team continues to strengthen their storytelling capabilities.

