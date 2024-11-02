Boost for air travel, connectivity as Italian carrier, Neos commence flight into Nigeria

Neos Airlines, Italian carrier has commenced direct flight services from its base in Malden City, Milan, Italy to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Stakeholders say the commencement of Neos flight operations into Nigeria signals boost for travel and air connectivity into and out of Nigeria.

The airline, which landed on the runway of the Lagos airport at 12:30a.m with dignitaries from both countries, promised to entrench safety and one-time schedule in its operations.

The airline, which commenced scheduled operations with just one flight weekly, said that it would increase it to three frequencies weekly in the coming months with plans to go daily in the future.

Currently, the airline is deploying a Boeing 787-800 aircraft to the Nigerian route, but stressed that it would in the future deploy a widebody aircraft.

Speaking at the inaugural flight, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, expressed delight with the commencement of the flight.

Keyamo who was represented at the event by Hassan Ejibunu, a Director in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, said that the airline had added to the growing number of foreign carriers that had started flight services to Nigeria in the past 18 months of this administration.

Keyamo said that this would further create employment opportunities for Nigerians, while the sector would also contribute more to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria.

He assured that the ministry would continue to support all foreign investments in the sector, saying this would have a ripple effect on Nigeria.

He said: “I am happy to say that today is quite significant to me, as this is another record of accomplishment in terms of breaking the barriers being encountered in direct air connectivity between Nigeria and Italy, since the exit of Alitalia Air from Nigeria some years back. The direct flight from Milan in Italy to Lagos, Nigeria, will make connectivity from Nigeria to Italy and beyond very seamless.

“The commencement of flight operations of NEOS S.P.A Air to Nigeria has an element of history. It began when the airline was designated by the Italian Aeronautical Authorities on the Nigeria-Italy route.

“However, a follow-up on the designation was made on its behalf by Messrs Skymaster Achievers International Services Ltd., its local partners in Nigeria, and through the diplomatic support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, in conjunction with the Italian Embassy in Nigeria.”

He added that the direct flight was going to be a catalyst towards propelling the already established economic and bilateral relations between Nigeria and Italy which is home to 99,630 Nigerians who are legally residing in the country, accounting for 2.7 per cent of all third country nationals.

Also, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, described the launch of the airline’s direct trip to Nigeria as an, “official re-launch of the Nigeria-Italy Airlinks.

Represented at the occasion by Alex Kefas, the Director of the European Affairs Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Nigeria had great businessmen and women in Italy, stressing that this direct flight would boost import and export to Italy and some other European countries.

He said: “I also think this should be extended to other cities in Nigeria. The ambassador has appealed that this should happen very soon. I want to appeal to you to keep the flag going. Nigerians on the route should be good ambassadors of the country.”

MfawaAbam, immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, described the project as his baby.

According to him, as a Nigerian ambassador to Italy, he witnessed firsthand the challenges Nigerian residing in Italy were going through to connect flights to Nigeria, but expressed the optimism that with the direct flight, such sordid experience would be eliminated.

He congratulated Neos Airlines and Skymaster for commencement of the flight services.

Also, Aldo Samataro, a representative of Neos Airlines, said the company was proud to start the direct flight.

