Bold and unapologetic – a treatise on being fully woman

Title: Unashamed

Author: Bisola Bada

Genre: Poetry

Publisher: Aceworld publishers

Year of Publication: ​2022

Reviewer: ​Babatunde Adeleke

By the second read through Unashamed by Bisola Bada, I came away with the conclusion of the biblical progenitors – Adam and Eve, who were said to be walking in the garden of Eden naked and unashamed. She bares all, leaving nothing behind. In the pages of Unashamed she holds nothing back and that is what makes this body of work beautiful — This chap is a rebellion, it is a song of war, mustering women everywhere and bringing them into the fight for more.

like this poem itself

the girl in this poem

does not take orders

As a debutant author, she brings with her a load of experience, of stories yet untold. Unashamed is a body of work that revolves around shared experiences for women and particularly for the author.

Born a woman – that shouldn’t need an explanation

From Genesis, the start of the chap, the author begins with her origin story.

i am not without

a genesis

I emerge from a lineage

of persons

who carry tomorrow

in their wombs

She is not afraid to identify with her source and this is the powerful tone that sets the ball rolling. The pieces that begin the chap are simple, self-explanatory and to the point. There are subtle figures of speech. In bold, there are allusions to the stretch marks. It is a prominent feature of African women in particular, Bisola concludes:

…for no sky is without

black spots

yet it doesn’t stop

to birth sun & moon & stars

Oh, that women would know that their stretch mark, the absence or presence is not an impediment to how they ought to live their lives. The piece Autumn shares the same message; that a woman does not consist in the features that she possesses or does not. In her royal majesty, the author brings the usual powerful imagery of a woman as a flower and turns it on its head. The stubborn line is still in there, a line that runs through the length of the entire chap.

this kind of poem

will not kneel

to the ego of a man.

The poems in this section set the tone for the girl child. There is a strong message and some resonance, and that is exactly what is delivered here. It is ‘in your face’ feminism – but you want it to be like that, you want to feel the drive. You can get annoyed by it too, or slightly irritated by it. Being born a woman shouldn’t need an explanation but in the world we live in, it does.

For the growing girl – a feminist manifesto

If there is any guile of unintentionality when you start reading, the author soon shatters it. From the poem endangered, you know that this is a fight and it is a war she is not ready to lose.

but how do I

write this on paper

when this poet

& her gender are

endangered species in

the fist of patriarchs

& misogynists.

this section of the poem is replete with imageries, forms and figures of speech that contribute to pushing the conversation forward and the entire chapbook in the right direction. Like the fearless warriors that she expects all women to be, the author deploys forms in but, contrasting between the left and the right. She reinstates that the woman is made for herself.

you are not made

just for him

not for the fire that

wilds inside him

not for every rising

below his torso

Not a doll addresses the same societal expectations, a woman is first for herself and not for anyone else. It is getting personal really fast; it is also in this period that females get assaulted the most. About 82% of all juvenile sexual assault victims are female. In Universe, bad sms to a rapist and I forgive myself, the author takes readers through the phases of attraction, molestation, and the process of forgiveness after such a drastic act.

This woman, the human that the author propels through this chapbook is an idealist, this side comes to life in I want a world where – many of the demands are fairly normal, however some prey on the figures of language to assume normality. In Woman, the narrative is flipped from the gentle voice on the phone at the other end who wants to make small talk to a triggered woman who retorts, “exactly, yea. a misogynist doesn’t make sense to me, either.”

In defense of the feminist

Reading to this point, one would think the author is a man-bashing feminist, this section, beginning from not a misandrist, she pays respect to her father;

i wouldn’t be writing this

poem without a farmer—

dad who seeded me

on the fertiles of mom

She does the same in to the man, applauding the man who christened her. She questions the logic of boys and why they lie. In an untitled piece, she writes:

I still don’t understand

why these boys

taught their tongues

to speak untrue truths

they flatter rivers

to fish their treasures

The author is out for something, she is not a misandrist, that much is clear. Why then is she putting on a hard shell? She questions the same logic herself;

born, a girl,

the world thinks

of me as fragile

maybe it is right

maybe not

It is an introspection, it is a questioning. And it is so sleek that it joins fitly wiother partsart of the poems and it leads to the end. Where the author takes the reader on a voyage, it closes off on a high endnote where the author again clarifies her stance on being a woman and unashamedly so.

i did not choose to

be a woman. i was

chosen to be a woman

& i choose to remain

as a woman

Her deeeeee of the woman folk stands secured though, she enthuses:

after all the poems

i have written

it is safe to say that

no woman is bad

just a few humans

A crisp, understandable collection that is as endearing as it is fast-paced, Bisola Bada is forceful, she gets her point across without innuendos. You either love or hate her, there is no in between on this one.