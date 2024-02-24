Bloomfield LP boost tourism with sailing race, as firm marks 17th anniversary

Sailing, one of water sports linked with marine tourism, has increasingly become the centre of attraction in coastal countries with its hedonistic focus.

It is observed that the number of individuals interested in sailing sport and destinations is increasing. Especially in recent years, it has been observed that in their free times, individuals prefer activities that are relaxing in terms of physical, mental and spiritual senses, entertaining, satisfactory and enjoyable.

Since there are both internal andexternal motivations in individuals to participate in these activities, their interest in any of these events, the importance they attribute to these events and gain from participation (socialising, success, pleasure, life satisfaction etc.).

It is therefore in this light that Bloomfield LP, a leading legal powerhouse, marked its 17th anniversary with an unforgettable sailing race hosted at the Lagos Yacht Club.

The event brought together legal professionals, esteemed clients, and sailing enthusiasts for camaraderie and celebration.

The law firm, known for its commitment to excellence and community engagement, organised the sailing race as a unique way to commemorate its successful 17-year journey in the legal landscape. The event showcased the firm’s dedication to legal prowess and its passion for fostering connections beyond the work.

The event featured a series of exhilarating races, with skilled sailors navigating the picturesque Lagos waters. Attendees were treated to breath-taking views and enjoyed a festive atmosphere of valuable networking, trivia challenges, award presentations, and interactive games that perfectly captured the spirit of the firm’s anniversary celebration. The top three winners of each category, Mixed Monohull, Lightning and Hobiecat, were given exciting prizes.

Partner Adedoyin Afun expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received over the years, stating, “We are honoured to reach this milestone, and organising a sailing race at the Lagos Yacht Club allowed us to celebrate with our valued clients, colleagues, and friends in a truly memorable way. It reflects our commitment to building lasting relationships inside and outside the legal arena.”

The event was well attended by notable dignitaries such as Bunmi Akinyemi – Head Corporate Finance, Conpurex Limited, Omo Omorodion – General Counsel, ND Western Limited, Sandra Williams – Head, Customer Relations, InfoWARE Limited, Femi Akande, Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Osun State – amongst others.

The event was supported by Josien Holdings Limited, providing guests with unlimited premium drinks.

The anniversary sailing race at the Lagos Yacht Club was a success, marking another milestone in Bloomfield’s legacy. The firm looks forward to continuing its legal excellence and community engagement journey for years to come.