Beer with Us Festival to boost tourism, promises music extravaganza

Beer with Us Festival (BWUFEST), an annual entertainment festival put together by Achievas Entertainment Limited is set to boost travel and tourism within and outside Lagos.

Visitors are expected from across Nigeria and other countries to grace the event that has put Nigeria on a global entertainment map.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the festival is back.

Holding on December 27, 2023, the 2023 edition of BWUFEST takes center stage at Landmark Beach Oniru in Lagos.

There would be unparalleled lineup of sensational performances, featuring the hottest acts of the moment, surprise artists, and a host of DJs.

Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori, esteemed executives at Achievas Entertainment, are spearheading the efforts to deliver an extraordinary showcase.

“The maiden edition left music and beer enthusiasts astounded, with performances by Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Ghanaian sensation Black Sheriff,” said Chiori Daniel Cole. “Building upon that success, we are determined to create an even more electrifying experience this time around, filled with surprises that will keep everyone talking.”

As preparations for the festival are in full swing, Achievas Entertainment said it is committed to upholding its reputation for excellence by utilizing all necessary resources to produce a top-quality show. Excitement continues to mount as BWUFEST aims to become the most talked-about music festival in Nigeria, leaving a positive and indelible impact on the music scene.

The organizers of BWUFEST also invite both corporate and individual brands to join them in sponsorship and partnership opportunities for the festival. This presents a platform to connect with a vibrant and engaged audience. Tickets are available for purchase through the Landmark Citizen App.