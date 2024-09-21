Beauty In The Motherland to celebrate diversity of African beauty, October 1st

Focused on celebrating the richness and diversity of African beauty, Beauty in the Motherland, Africa’s largest beauty exhibition, conference, and awards is set to take place from October 1st to 3rd, at the Eko Convention Center.

This year’s event would be showcasing over 150 top African beauty brands.

The event will feature industry experts such as Tosin Olaseinde a financial expert and visionary entrepreneur; Lilian Unachukwu, Dynamic entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast; Nneka Eze an investment leader and Managing Director at VestedWorld; Maya Horgan Famodu a trailblazing entrepreneur and investment expert; Ifeoma Uddoh, pioneering fintech entrepreneur and founder of Shecluded; Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, an empowerment advocate and founder of Herconomy and others.

The highlight of the three-day event includes exhibitions, conference, awards, networking, nail art competition, pitch competition etc.