Baobab+ Nigeria lightens healthcare centre in Abeokuta

Baobab+ Nigeria has taken a step in addressing energy challenges at Keesi Primary Healthcare Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Baobab+ installed solar lighting systems at the healthcare facility and distributed solar lanterns to all the admitted patients in the centre.

This development is expected to enhance patient care and support healthcare workers by allowing them to provide services during night hours.

Baobab+ Nigeria also donated 10 solar lanterns to patients at the healthcare centre, ensuring they have reliable lighting in their homes. This initiative aligns with Baobab+’s mission to provide clean, sustainable energy solutions to underserved communities as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

Present at the event was Bodo Lieberman, Baobab+ Group CEO, alongside executives from other Baobab+ countries. The visit reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding energy access across Africa. During their stay, the team visited two long-standing customers of Baobab+ Nigeria, who shared how solar home systems have improved their lives, increasing business sales and providing consistent energy.

Lieberman highlighted that “At Baobab+, we believe that energy access is a key driver for economic development and improved quality of life. We are proud to be making a tangible difference in the communities we serve, and this project is just the beginning of our long-term vision for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

Kolawole Osinowo, CEO of Baobab+ Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating that the company is committed to providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions to improve daily life in Nigeria. He also noted the positive feedback from long-term customers and the impact of their solutions in the healthcare sector.

The solar lighting at the healthcare facility will benefit over 2,000 individuals who rely on it for medical services and the solar lanterns given to all the patients of Keesi Primary Healthcare Centre. This initiative reflects Baobab+’s broader efforts to promote clean energy and support better healthcare outcomes.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share