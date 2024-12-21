Bankole Williams’ LYDA foundation recognised at SERAS Africa Awards

Live Your Dreams Africa Foundation (LYDA) has been awarded the “Not-For-Profit of the Year 2024” at the 18th SERAS Africa Sustainability CSR Awards, recognising the organisation’s ongoing efforts to empower young people and tackle unemployment in Africa. The award highlights LYDA’s impactful programmes that drive social change and equip individuals with the skills necessary for a brighter future.

Founded in 2013, LYDA has reached over 100,000 young adults through skill development, mentorship, and community-driven initiatives. The organisation’s work focuses on providing young people with the tools to realise their potential, secure employment, and contribute to local economic growth.

Bankole Williams, founder of LYDA, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “This award is a reflection of the hard work we’ve put into transforming lives. It is not just a win for us, but for every person we’ve helped along the way.”

A key initiative of LYDA, the Dream Development Centre, has empowered more than 31,000 individuals, providing them with vital skills and opportunities for sustainable growth. LYDA’s holistic approach continues to foster measurable impacts in education, employment, and community development.

Ken Egbas, Chairman of the SERAS Awards, praised LYDA’s dedication, saying, “Their achievement is remarkable. LYDA’s submission for the Not-For-Profit of the Year award underscores their unwavering commitment to addressing socio-economic challenges in Africa.”

LYDA’s programmes, such as the Kick-Start Your Dream initiative and the Pay-It-Forward Programme, continue to offer mentorship and support, helping young people overcome obstacles in their personal and professional lives.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

