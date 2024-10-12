Ayanda Carter: A creative force reshaping design education in Africa

Many aspiring designers lack the resources, mentorship, and opportunities necessary to thrive in a competitive industry despite being talented.

Many come from backgrounds where pursuing a career in design may not be seen as a viable path but through mentorship and support, they are inspired to embrace their creativity and pursue their dreams with determination.

Ayanda Carter, founder and creative director of Iroko Interiors and Consulting is giving inspiration to this category of people.

She came up with Melanin Creatives, an initiative aimed at reshaping the future of design education in Africa.

With over a decade of experience in interior design and winning a collection of prestigious awards that highlight her talent and dedication, Ayanda is now turning her focus toward empowering the next generation of African designers.

She created Melanin Creatives, an academy and movement aimed at dismantling barriers to accessing design education.

Her mission is to provide youths with top-tier design education that combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience. This approach ensures that students are well-equipped to navigate the rapidly evolving design landscape.

At the academy, students benefit from a curriculum that is both comprehensive and hands-on including workshops led by industry experts, collaborative projects, and real-world internships that allow aspiring designers to gain invaluable experience while honing their craft.

Ayanda believes that learning should extend beyond traditional classrooms to encompass real-life challenges and creative problem-solving. This philosophy prepares students to meet the demands of the industry head-on.

Living in Nigeria for over a decade has profoundly influenced Ayanda’s perspective on design. She has witnessed firsthand the vibrant intersection of cultures, styles, and traditions that shape the African design narrative.

This experience fuels her commitment to fostering inclusivity within the design community. By celebrating diverse voices and perspectives, the academy reflects the rich cultural heritage of Africa while encouraging innovation and originality.

Ayanda’s dedication to this cause goes beyond teaching skills to include nurturing confidence and ambition in young designers.

She believes that every designer has a unique story to tell, and it’s essential that these narratives are shared and celebrated.

The impact of Melanin Creatives extends beyond individual success stories. By cultivating a community of talented designers, Ayanda is contributing to the broader growth of the design industry in Africa.

She envisions a future where emerging designers are recognised and respected on the global stage, showcasing the incredible talent that the continent has to offer.

Also, Melanin Creatives is committed to sustainability and ethical design practices.

Ayanda believes the next generation must be equipped with the knowledge and tools to create responsibly. By integrating sustainable practices into the curriculum, she ensures that students are not only talented designers but also conscientious creators.

Her commitment to empowering the next generation is unwavering. She is determined to build a legacy that inspires creativity and fosters collaboration among aspiring designers.

Through her leadership and vision, Melanin Creatives is paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future in the design world.

