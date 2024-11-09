Australia’s new temporary skill visa offers Nigerians, others permanent employment

The Australian government has announced the introduction of reforms to the country’s temporary skill shortage visa for foreign workers which is expected to become effective from November 24, 2024.

Skilled Nigerians who are interested in moving to Australia can seize the opportunities offered by the new visa reform to secure permanent residency in the country.

Australia’s updated TSS visa work experience requirements aim to address skill shortages in high-demand sectors like healthcare and IT, strengthening the workforce and boosting global competitiveness.

According to the Travelobiz report, “The reforms streamline the path to permanent or extended employment for temporary workers already in Australia. This facilitates a smoother shift from temporary work arrangements to sponsored roles that support long-term residency.”

The significant updates to the Subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa, include reduced work experience requirements, recognition of part-time and casual work, and flexible work history options, making the visa more accessible for skilled workers worldwide.

The new visa reform is geared towards attracting more skilled workers and streamlining the application process.

“Effective November 24, 2024, pending parliamentary approval, these changes are designed to ease entry requirements and expand eligibility, benefiting both applicants and employers,” the report stated.

What is the temporary skill shortage (TSS) visa?

The temporary skill shortage (TSS) visa, or subclass 482, allows Australian businesses to sponsor foreign skilled workers to address labour shortages.

This visa is essential for filling roles where local talent may be lacking, supporting the nation’s workforce needs, and encouraging skilled immigration.

The TSS visa is categorized into short-term and medium-term streams, each with specific criteria based on occupation and visa duration. It is a valuable route for skilled professionals seeking temporary employment in Australia, with pathways to permanent residency for eligible candidates.

Stay duration

The Temporary Skill Shortage visa (Short-Term) allows a stay of up to two years, or up to four years if an International Trade Obligation (ITO) applies. For Hong Kong passport holders, the stay period extends up to five years.

Visa Cost: The application cost for the TSS visa starts from AUD 1,495 (about N1.7 million).

Requirement of relevant experience

Applicants must still demonstrate relevant work experience in their field. However, those without formal qualifications may need additional experience to qualify, with evaluations considering qualifications, skill levels, and recency of experience.

Expanded eligibility

Previously, work experience needed to be within the past five years. With the removal of this condition, applicants can now leverage earlier career experiences, offering greater flexibility in meeting the visa criteria.

New criteria for work types

In a significant update, part-time and casual work now counts toward the work experience requirement if relevant to the applicant’s field. This change according to the authorities will benefit workers from the healthcare and hospitality sectors, which often depend on flexible or part-time roles.

Non-continuous work experience accepted

The policy no longer requires work experience to be continuous. Applicants with varied work histories or gaps in employment can qualify, provided the total relevant experience adds up to at least one year. This change accommodates individuals with diverse career paths and life circumstances.

Promoting workforce diversity

By recognising part-time and casual work, Australia’s TSS visa changes encourage a diverse workforce, offering equitable opportunities and supporting workers from varied backgrounds in today’s evolving job landscape.

