As a woman, I worked twice as hard to prove my expertise in the real estate industry – Gerald

Blessing Ejedoh Gerald is the the CEO of Egovas Global Limited, one of the leading real estate companies based in Southern Nigeria, dedicated to simplifying the process of land acquisition for market men and women, business owners, and professionals across the southern region of the country. Gerald through her visionary company is committed to making property ownership accessible to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their financial background.

Gerald, the multiple award-winning entrepreneur, philanthropist, and serial businesswoman, in this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, takes us through her journey into real estate and how founding Egovas Global Limited was born out of a deep concern to address the challenges faced by low-income earners and small business owners who often struggle to gather the necessary funds to make a significant land purchase.

Take us through the journey of founding Egovas Global Limited.

Starting Egovas Global Limited was a dream born from my passion for creating opportunities and solving problems in the real estate sector. I observed that many people faced challenges accessing genuine land ownership, particularly market women and small business owners, plus poor information on land acquisition. I started with a clear vision: to make land ownership accessible, transparent, and hassle-free. The initial phase was tough—convincing people to trust a woman in real estate came with its own hurdles. However, with God, a strong team, resilience, and a commitment to delivering value, we built a brand people could trust.

How do you simplify the process of land acquisition for market men, women, and business owners in the southern region?

We simplify land acquisition by offering tailored solutions. We provide flexible payment plans, assist with proper documentation, and ensure the lands we sell are free from disputes. For market women and business owners, we partner with cooperatives and community groups, bringing the process closer to them and addressing their unique needs. Transparency is key—we educate them on what to expect at every stage with a very strong knowledge based team.

What are the peculiar challenges of acquiring land in the Southern region of Nigeria, and how can these challenges be addressed?

Challenges include disputes over traditional ownership, lack of proper documentation, and issues with “Omonile” (local land grabbers). Addressing these requires thorough due diligence, working with credible surveyors, and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and traditional rulers. We also advocate for individuals to buy properties from trusted real estate companies.

For people who do not have enough money to own lands, are there initiatives you have introduced to make this easy?

Absolutely! We’ve introduced instalment payment plans that allow clients to pay over 18 months. We also run a cooperative initiative where members pool resources and acquire land individually or collectively. Additionally, we occasionally launch discount programs targeted at low-income earners to encourage participation.

Housing deficit continues to be a challenge in Nigeria. How do you think public-private partnerships can address this challenge?

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are key to addressing the housing deficit. The government can provide land and incentives like housing loans , while private companies can bring innovation and construction expertise. Together, they can create affordable housing projects, focusing on mass production and minimizing costs. Such collaborations would also make housing more accessible to middle – and low-income earners.

Tell us how you got into real estate and the challenges of succeeding in this space as a woman.

My journey began with a genuine interest in helping people achieve their dream of homeownership. As a woman, breaking into real estate was challenging. Many clients and stakeholders were sceptical of my abilities due to gender bias. I had to work twice as hard to prove my expertise, but I saw it as an opportunity to redefine the narrative and show that women can also find a place in this industry.

Are there times clients doubted your capabilities because of gender bias? If so, how did you manage it?

Yes, there were instances where clients doubted my capabilities simply because of gender. I managed this by focusing on delivering results. I let my work speak for itself. I’ve also learned to stay calm and professional, ensuring I build trust over time through consistent delivery of value and competence.

How do you deal with the land grabbers’ challenge in the services you offer to your clients?

We mitigate land grabber challenges by conducting thorough due diligence before any land acquisition. We involve local authorities and community leaders in our transactions and ensure all documents are verified. For clients, we provide legal assistance and advocate for policies that protect landowners from such threats.

Where do you see Egovas Global Limited in the next 10 years?

In the next decade, I see Egovas Global Limited becoming a household name in Nigeria’s real estate sector, leading in innovation and customer-centric services. We aim to expand our operations nationwide, offering more affordable housing options and contributing significantly to reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria. We also aim to expand our operations globally to 5 continents by 2034.

What specific policies do you think the government can implement to ease land and housing ownership in Nigeria?

The government can simplify the land registration process, reduce the cost of land documentation, and ensure that C of O is easily issued in a timely manner. Additionally, introducing incentives for private developers, like tax relief and access to low-interest loans, would encourage more affordable housing projects. Finally, stronger laws against land grabbing and better enforcement mechanisms would protect buyers and investors.

